UN And Denmark Launch “Flow With Pride” Campaign To Combat Period Stigma In Kenya

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Embassy of Denmark in Kenya have unveiled the “Flow With Pride” campaign, a groundbreaking initiative to address period stigma and poverty while championing menstrual health and dignity for women and girls across Kenya.

Despite menstruation being a natural and healthy process, millions of girls and women in Kenya continue to face stigma rooted in cultural taboos and misinformation.

This stigma exacerbates gender inequality, restricting opportunities for the over 12 million adolescent girls and women who menstruate monthly.

The “Flow With Pride” campaign seeks to end harmful stereotypes, period shaming, and barriers that hinder girls’ ability to participate fully in society.

By addressing menstrual health, the initiative aims to safeguard the dignity and health of women and girls while ensuring they can exercise their rights and access opportunities.

As part of the campaign’s launch, UNFPA and the Embassy of Denmark have partnered with Common Light Pictures, AL IS ON Production, and FilmAid Kenya to showcase Impure, a poignant film inspired by the tragic 2019 case of a young girl from Kabiangek who died by suicide after being mocked for her first period.

Community screenings of the film will be conducted in Nairobi, Bomet, West Pokot, Turkana, Garissa, and Kwale.

These events will be complemented by guided discussions to create safe spaces for open conversations about menstrual health and to challenge societal norms.

“Period stigma and shame create barriers that prevent women and girls from realizing their academic, social, and economic aspirations,” said Anders Thomsen, UNFPA Kenya Representative.

“This campaign calls on everyone to build a society where menstruation is embraced as normal and healthy.”

Tackling Period Poverty

In addition to combating stigma, the campaign addresses the tangible challenges women and girls face in managing menstruation.

A Ministry of Health report reveals that more than half of Kenyan girls struggle to access menstrual hygiene products. In low-resource settings, this often leads to missed school days, with some girls losing up to 20% of the academic year.

By advocating for improved menstrual health policies and increased funding for hygiene initiatives, the campaign aims to ensure women and girls have access to products, information, and care.

Ambassador Stephan Schønemann of the Royal Danish Embassy emphasized Denmark’s commitment to empowering women and girls.

“Access to safe menstrual health and hygiene improves mental well-being, boosts school attendance, and increases work participation, resulting in better academic outcomes and fewer lost wages,” he noted.

The campaign aligns with Kenya’s national commitment to fostering a society where no girl is left behind because of her period.

Running until December 2025, the “Flow With Pride” campaign will bring together civil society, grassroots organizations, development agencies, government bodies, and private sector partners.

Its goal is to ensure menstrual health and dignity become a cornerstone of gender equality in Kenya.