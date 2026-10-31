UN diplomat loses Sh400,000 in car break-in at Thindigua

A Jamaican national working as a United Nations diplomat has lost Sh400,000 after suspected thieves broke into his parked vehicle at Franks Arcade in Thindigua, Kiambu County.

The diplomat reported that the money was stolen from his black Toyota Hilux double-cab after its front passenger window was smashed on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the man had withdrawn the Sh400,000 from NCBA Bank at Ciata Mall along Kiambu Road at around 3pm before driving to Franks Arcade, where he parked his vehicle at approximately 3.30pm.

When he returned to the vehicle a short while later, he discovered that the left front passenger window had been broken and the dashboard glove compartment forced open.

The cash, which had been left inside the vehicle, was missing.

Police officers from Kiambu Police Station visited the scene and recovered broken pieces of glass.

A review of CCTV footage from a nearby building reportedly showed a greyish van pulling up and parking next to the diplomat’s vehicle.

One of the occupants, believed to be an adult male, was captured alighting from the van, breaking the Hilux’s window and stealing the money before fleeing with his accomplices.

The vehicle’s registration number and make could not be established from the footage.

Police have launched investigations to identify and arrest the suspects behind the theft.

Such incidents have been on the rise amid police investigations to crack the gang behind the same. Officials say some of the gang members in the trend hang in banks to monitor transactions before they trail their targets and strike.

Some of the suspects have in the past been arrested over the cases.