Former Kitutu Chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi Appointed National Heroes Council Chair

Former Kitutu Chache North Member of Parliament Jimmy Angwenyi has been appointed the Non-Executive Chairperson of the National Heroes Council for a three-year term.

In a Gazette Notice dated October 30, 2026, Gender, Culture and Children Services Cabinet Secretary Hanna Wendot Cheptumo announced Angwenyi’s appointment.

The CS also appointed David Lebarleyia as a member of the National Heroes Council.

Angwenyi served as the MP for Kitutu Chache North for five terms, making him one of Kenya’s longest-serving members of the National Assembly.

However, he lost his parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Election to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Japheth Nyakundi.

Nyakundi garnered 11,834 votes against Angwenyi’s 8,260 in the Kitutu Chache North parliamentary contest.