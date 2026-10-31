Ruto, CSs Announce New Appointments to State Boards and Councils

President William Ruto and several Cabinet Secretaries have announced new appointments to various state boards and councils, with most of the appointees set to serve three-year terms.

In a Gazette Notice dated October 30, 2026, President Ruto appointed former Embu Senator Njeru Peter Ndwiga as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Coffee Board of Kenya.

The President also appointed former Bura Member of Parliament Ali Wario as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya National Council for Population and Development.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi appointed Peter Kagia as Chairperson of the Insurance Institute of Kenya Council.

Mbadi also appointed George Ogutu, Jane Onimo, Christine Ronga, Agnes Macharia, Carolyne Ayiro, Michael Omondi and Elijah Githinji as members of the council.

The Treasury CS further appointed Juliet Owino, Kepha Nyandega, Sheikh Abdullahi Salat, Sujatha Kotamraju and Dr Susan Ontiri as members of the Kenya National Council for Population and Development.

Meanwhile, Gender, Culture and Children Services Cabinet Secretary Hanna Wendot Cheptumo appointed Angwenyi Jimmy Nuru Ondieki as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the National Heroes Council and David Lebarleyia as a member.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale appointed Dr Erneo Nyakiba and Judith Jerotich as members of the Board of Directors of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba appointed Gideon John Kamau Maina as a member of the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service Board.

Ogamba also appointed Judson Obiria Nyabuto, Simon Ole Masi, Netty Chemutai, Mary Amboka and Japheth Kibet Sugut as members of the Kerio Valley University College Council.

In the agriculture sector, Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe appointed Henry Gichuhi Kinyua as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Council of the Coffee Research and Training Institute of Kenya.

Additionally, East African Community (EAC) Affairs, ASALs and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul appointed Noah Lokamar and Jeremiah Sang as members of the Kerio Valley Development Authority for a one-year term.