UN Security Council Authorizes New Somalia Peacekeeping Mission

The United Nations Security Council authorized an African Union stabilisation and support mission in Somalia – known as AUSSOM – on Friday that will replace a larger AU anti-terrorism operation from January 1, 2025.

Somalia’s security has been underwritten by foreign resources since Ethiopia invaded in 2006, toppling an Islamist-led administration but galvanising an insurgency that has since killed tens of thousands of people.

The European Union and United States, the top funders of AU forces in Somalia, wanted to reduce the number of AU peacekeepers due to concerns about long-term financing and sustainability.

Negotiations about the new force had proven complicated, officials said.

The United States abstained from the U.N. Security Council vote on Friday over its funding concerns.

The remaining 14 council members voted for the resolution.

The next phase will be on which country will contribute what number of troops to the mission.