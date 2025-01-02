University Lecturers Threaten Fresh Strike Over Unpaid Salaries And Arrears

University lecturers have issued a 15-day strike notice over delayed salaries and unfulfilled promises by the government.

The University Academic Staff Union (UASU) says the government has failed to implement an agreement signed on November 23, which included a pay rise backdated to October.

The deal had marked the end of a nationwide strike that disrupted operations in 35 public universities and two constituent colleges.

UASU Organizing Secretary Onesmus Maluki stated that lecturers were promised revised salaries beginning December, along with arrears for October and November. However, these adjustments were not reflected in the December paychecks.

“We went into Christmas without the new salaries as expected, despite a directive from the Higher Education Principal Secretary, Beatrice Inyangala, instructing universities to implement the changes,” said Maluki.

The 2021–2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), valued at Sh9.7 billion, was to be rolled out in three phases. The first tranche of Sh4.3 billion was to cover salaries up to June 2025, with the remaining Sh5.4 billion disbursed in two equal installments.

Under the agreement, the highest salary for research professors would increase from Sh283,087 in 2021-2022 to Sh345,816 by 2024-2025. Entry-level salaries were also expected to rise from Sh57,729 to Sh63,647 over the same period.

Maluki warned of a return to industrial action if the government fails to honor its commitments. “The failure to implement the return-to-work formula leaves us with no choice but to strike again,” he said.