University Of Nairobi Dean Resigns Following Student Protests

Winifred Kamau, the Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Nairobi (UoN), has resigned following recent student protests.

In a notice released on Tuesday, Winifred stated that her leadership was no longer sustainable.

“I wish to inform you that I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position as Dean of the Faculty of Law, effective immediately,” she wrote.

“This decision comes after careful consideration of recent developments within the faculty, particularly the significant vote of no confidence expressed by many of you.”

The protests were directed at Winifre’s leadership, citing uncompleted projects, missing marks, poor classroom conditions, and lack of water in the school.

She acknowledged that the demonstrations highlighted a deep disconnect between the administration and the student body.

She emphasized the need for new leadership to address these challenges and rebuild trust within the faculty.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for the support I have received during my tenure as Dean,” Kamau added.

“I have been deeply committed to advancing the Faculty’s mission and fostering an environment where academic and professional excellence can flourish.” She promised a smooth transition for her successor.

This resignation comes a month after Margaret Hutchinson took over as Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, following the suspension of the former Vice Chancellor, Stephen Kiama.

The University Council, led by its Chair, Prof. Amukowa Anangwe, announced Hutchinson’s appointment on August 2, 2024.

Hutchinson, a horticulturalist and senior lecturer with over 30 years of experience in the agriculture sector, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the institution’s leadership.

In addition to Hutchinson’s appointment, the University’s Council also announced other changes in management.

Ayub Gitau, former Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, has been appointed Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs, while Francis Mulaa, former Associate Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, will serve as Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation, and Enterprise.

Stephen Kiama, who was appointed Vice Chancellor in 2020, had previously served in various roles at the university, including Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Human Resource and Administration, Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Finance, Planning, and Development, and Principal of the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Sciences. His leadership was marked by tensions with the University Council, which eventually led to his suspension and compulsory leave.