Unusual Christmas Traditions Around the World

Christmas may be one of the world’s most universally celebrated holidays, but traditions vary widely across the globe, with some customs being delightfully unexpected. While some families might gather around the Christmas tree or prepare festive dinners, others might participate in activities that are truly one-of-a-kind. From rolling cheese down hills to hiding brooms, these unique Christmas traditions showcase the rich diversity of ways people mark this joyful season. Let’s take a look at unusual Christmas traditions.

In Catalonia, a region of Spain, families introduce a quirky Christmas character known as Tió de Nadal or the “pooping log.” This hollow log is often painted with a smiling face, given legs, and covered with a blanket. Beginning on December 8, Catalan children “feed” the log daily by leaving food scraps for it and covering it with a blanket to keep it warm. On Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, the children then gather around the log and sing traditional songs while hitting it with sticks, urging it to “poop” presents. The log is usually stuffed with small treats and gifts, which “appear” after the ritual is complete. This lighthearted tradition is cherished in Catalonia, adding a unique twist to holiday celebrations.

Iceland – The Yule Lads and the Nightly Gifts

In Iceland, the Yule Lads bring a playful spin to Christmas traditions. The thirteen Yule Lads are mischievous figures from Icelandic folklore who visit children each night in the thirteen days leading up to Christmas. Each Yule Lad has a distinctive personality, like Spoon Licker, Door Slammer, or Sausage Swiper. Well-behaved children leave a shoe in the window, and each morning they find it filled with small gifts or sweets. Those who have been naughty might find a potato instead. The Yule Lads have evolved from their mischievous origins to become endearing, fun-loving Christmas characters, each leaving a memorable impact on Icelandic Christmas celebrations.

Japan – Christmas at KFC

Christmas in Japan is not a traditional holiday, but it has gained popularity thanks to an unusual tradition: eating Kentucky Fried Chicken. This custom dates back to a 1974 marketing campaign by KFC called “Kurisumasu ni wa Kentakkii!” or “Kentucky for Christmas!” Since then, it has become so popular that many people place orders weeks in advance to ensure they have their fried chicken on Christmas Day. In a country where Christmas is less about religion and more about cultural celebration, KFC’s “Christmas meal” has become a widely enjoyed tradition.

Venezuela – Roller Skating to Church

In Caracas, Venezuela, the Christmas spirit is expressed through a very active and communal tradition. On Christmas morning, families in the capital city lace up their roller skates and skate to early morning church services. The roads are often closed to traffic to allow skaters a safe journey to church. This lively tradition is accompanied by music, fireworks, and lots of holiday cheer. The origins of this unique tradition are unclear, but it has become a beloved part of Christmas in Caracas, uniting people in movement and celebration.

Ukraine – Decorating the Christmas Tree with Spiders

In Ukraine, Christmas trees are adorned with artificial spider webs and decorative spiders. This custom is based on a folk tale about a poor widow and her children who couldn’t afford to decorate their tree. One Christmas Eve, spiders in the home spun webs around the tree, which magically transformed into beautiful silver and gold. Today, Ukrainians decorate their trees with spider webs as a symbol of good luck and prosperity. The webs also bring a unique aesthetic that contrasts with typical Christmas ornaments, creating a magical look.

Austria – Krampus the Christmas Scare

In Austria, the tradition of Krampusnacht is a startling contrast to Santa Claus’s jolly demeanor. Krampus, a half-goat, half-demon figure, is said to punish misbehaving children. On December 5th, men dressed as Krampus roam the streets, often participating in lively parades and making visits to local households. Known for their frightening masks and costumes, they aim to scare, entertain, and remind children to be good. This dark yet festive tradition is popular throughout Austria and parts of Germany, offering a thrilling experience that adds a mischievous twist to holiday festivities.

The Philippines – The Giant Lantern Festival

In the Philippines, Christmas celebrations take on a radiant and community-oriented approach with the Giant Lantern Festival, held in the city of San Fernando. This festival, known as the “Christmas Capital of the Philippines,” features enormous, colorful lanterns made from a dazzling array of lights and intricate designs. Originally, the lanterns were simple creations, but over the years they have become complex, intricate structures that compete for size and beauty. Each lantern can reach up to 20 feet in diameter, illuminating the festival grounds and symbolizing hope, joy, and unity among the Filipino people.

Norway – Hiding the Brooms

In Norway, a curious tradition involves hiding all household brooms on Christmas Eve to prevent evil spirits and witches from stealing them. This practice dates back to centuries-old folklore when people believed that witches and other spirits roamed freely on Christmas Eve. Even today, many Norwegian families continue the tradition, hiding their brooms out of sight to keep unwanted guests away. While the idea of hiding brooms may seem unusual, it is a reminder of Norway’s rich folklore and a lighthearted way to celebrate Christmas.

Portugal – The “Consoda” Feast and Remembering the Departed

In Portugal, Christmas is a time to remember both the living and the departed. During the traditional Consoda meal on Christmas morning, some families set extra places at the table for loved ones who have passed away. This gesture, meant to invite the spirits of the deceased to join the festivities, shows the deep respect that Portuguese families have for their ancestors. This tradition of honoring the departed during Christmas reflects the values of love, remembrance, and family unity, adding a poignant element to the holiday celebration.

Greenland – A Taste for the Unusual

Christmas cuisine in Greenland can include some rather unusual items, including kiviak, a dish made by fermenting seabirds inside a hollowed-out seal skin for several months. This distinctive delicacy, served at Christmas gatherings, represents Greenland’s unique culinary heritage and connection to the Arctic environment. Another popular treat is mattak, a delicacy made from whale skin and blubber, enjoyed by many Greenlanders during the holidays. These dishes showcase Greenland’s resilience and traditions, highlighting the ways food can bring people together in even the harshest of environments.

Italy – The Befana and Epiphany Celebrations

While many places bid farewell to Christmas after December 25th, in Italy, festivities continue until January 6th, with the celebration of the Epiphany. This day is marked by the arrival of La Befana, a kind-hearted witch who delivers gifts to children on the night before the Epiphany. According to folklore, Befana was invited by the Wise Men to join them on their journey to see the baby Jesus, but she was delayed. Every year since, she flies on her broomstick, delivering sweets to good children and coal to the naughty ones, adding an extra touch of magic to the Italian Christmas season.

