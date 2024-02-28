UoN Lecturer Dr Mbutu was Hit in Head Twice, Autopsy Shows

A postmortem on the body of a university lecturer whose body was collected from a bus stop in Nairobi showed he was hit by a blunt object in the head.

This caused Dr Samuel Mbutu Mararo’s death, the pathologist Simon Omwok said.

Mbutu, 37 had two injuries in the head.

He also had bruises on his neck suggesting he had been mugged in the process of being hit.

The deceased’s brother John Kagiri said he had trauma on his head and bruises in the neck.

The postmortem was conducted at the City Mortuary on Tuesday February 27 afternoon hours after the body was discovered there.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the murder and robbery.

Mbutu who was a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, Kisumu Campus had traveled from Kisumu to the capital to visit his family.

He had alighted from a bus at the Machakos Country Bus Station and planned to hop to another one for his Kariobangi house.

He taught political science.

It was after he had arrived at the Machakos Country Bus station that he was attacked on February 19 night.

Mbutu’s body who was initially reported missing was found at the City Mortuary on February 27.

Officials said his body was taken to City Mortuary on February 20 after being found lifeless at the bus stop.

Police booked it as unidentified male adult.

Police from the Kamukunji police station who took the body there are on the spot for failing to pursue the matter immediately the family reported there Mbutu was missing.

Kagiri said they reported the matter to the station two days after the body had been found and given the officers from the same jurisdiction collected and took the body to the mortuary they expected them to immediately pursue it.

Police said the gang behind the murder stole Mbutu’s laptop, mobile phone and cash.

It is not clear how the gang managed to access his Mpesa account and use it to transact.

The thieves used his MPesa account to withdraw unknown amount of money.

Police said they had established the thieves made the transactions in Kayole.