fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Woman Stabbed to Death in Quarrel in Riruta

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    cops injured in east pokot
    A police car: IMAGE/Courtesy

    Police are looking for a woman who stabbed another one in a quarrel over laundry in Riruta area, Nairobi.

    The deceased was identified as Stellah Syokau, 42. The incident happened February 27 afternoon.

    The deceased had quarreled with a 22-year-old woman over laundry, which turned fatal.

    The assailant picked up a kitchen knife that she used to stab her in the back.

    Police visited the scene and recovered the bloody kitchen knife.

    The assailant had escaped the scene and efforts to trace her are ongoing, police said.

    Police moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

    Cases of murder are on the rise amid calls on parties to solve their issues amicably.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Cleaner Recovers Pistol Magazine at JKIA Drainage

    Woman Stabbed to Death in Quarrel in Riruta

     
    UoN Lecturer Dr Mbutu was Hit in Head Twice, Autopsy Shows

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X