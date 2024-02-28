Woman Stabbed to Death in Quarrel in Riruta

Police are looking for a woman who stabbed another one in a quarrel over laundry in Riruta area, Nairobi.

The deceased was identified as Stellah Syokau, 42. The incident happened February 27 afternoon.

The deceased had quarreled with a 22-year-old woman over laundry, which turned fatal.

The assailant picked up a kitchen knife that she used to stab her in the back.

Police visited the scene and recovered the bloody kitchen knife.

The assailant had escaped the scene and efforts to trace her are ongoing, police said.

Police moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Cases of murder are on the rise amid calls on parties to solve their issues amicably.