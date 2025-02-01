Close Menu
    UoN Sends USAID Staff On Unpaid Leave Amid U.S. Aid Suspension

    The University of Nairobi (UoN) has placed USAID-funded staff on a three-month unpaid leave starting February 1, following the suspension of U.S. aid to Kenya on January 24.

    In a notice dated January 30, UoN stated that the directive also applies to employees supported through FYJ sub-awards.

    “We will provide updates and guidance on the next steps as soon as we receive further information from the funding agency,” the notice read.

    The U.S. government, under President Donald Trump’s administration, has halted the supply of essential medical aid, including life-saving drugs for HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis, as well as critical supplies for newborns.

    This move is part of a broader freeze on U.S. foreign aid pending a policy review.

    Reports indicate that on January 28, USAID contractors and partners received directives to immediately stop ongoing projects.

    Kenya has been a major recipient of U.S. aid for nearly six decades, with USAID funding key sectors such as healthcare, education, economic development, and governance.

     

