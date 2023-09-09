UPDATE: More Than 820 Dead After Strong Morocco Earthquake

6.8 magnitude earthquake in Morocco has so far claimed the lives of at least 820 individuals, with more than 670 others suffering injuries.

Among the injured, 205 are in critical condition, according to reports by Morocco’s state television, citing the Ministry of Interior.

The earthquake‘s epicenter is located approximately 75 kilometers (44 miles) from Marrakesh, Morocco’s fourth-largest city, in the Atlas Mountains.

The temblor, which struck just after 11 pm local time, created widespread panic as terrified residents fled their homes seeking safety.

In Marrakesh, a UNESCO World Heritage site, some buildings collapsed, and images of a fallen mosque minaret and rubble-strewn streets were broadcast on local television.

The affected regions include Al Haouz, Ouarzazate, Marrakesh, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant, as announced by the Interior Ministry.

Search and rescue teams are working diligently to locate survivors trapped beneath the rubble. The earthquake, which occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 18.5 kilometers (11.5 miles), resulted from oblique-reverse faulting in the Atlas Mountains.

This catastrophic event has stunned the nation, and the Moroccan government has mobilized its resources to provide aid and assess the extent of the damage.

However, due to the mountainous terrain and remote villages, the full scope of the devastation is still being determined. Roadways leading to the epicenter have been clogged with vehicles and blocked by fallen rocks, impeding rescue efforts.

Tragically, earthquakes of this magnitude are uncommon in this region, with the last major earthquake occurring over 120 years ago. In 2004, Morocco experienced a significant earthquake, known as the al-Hoceima earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.3, resulting in over 600 casualties.

Neighboring Algeria also suffered a devastating earthquake in 1980, with a magnitude of 7.3, causing extensive destruction and loss of life.

The international community has expressed its condolences and offered assistance to Morocco during this challenging time.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the United Nations have all extended their support and condolences to the affected population.

