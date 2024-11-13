US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman Resigns

US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman resigned from office on Wednesday November 13.

She said she made the announcement to the staff she had resigned.

She had been under pressure from Kenyans to leave Kenya after president Donald Trump won the November 5 polls.

She was accused of helping president William Ruto implement most of his policies.

Critics have questioned her silence on issues such as perceived corruption, extrajudicial killings, and abductions, particularly after the June GenZ movement protests, during which dozens were killed by police and many more were arrested.

Some Kenyans have accused her of overlooking these excesses under President William Ruto’s government, especially amid growing concerns over human rights and democracy.

The criticism intensified following Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, with some on social media calling for Whitman’s immediate recall. “Let her go back home to the US now that it is clear Joe Biden is out,” one user wrote on X. Another added, “Meg Whitman should not wait to be recalled, let her just pack and leave Kenya, she has failed.” These sentiments were widely reported in local media.

Last week, Whitman, a former tech CEO and billionaire, broke her silence, stating, “Like all U.S. ambassadors, I serve at the President’s request.” She highlighted her role during President Ruto’s recent U.S. state visit, where she facilitated his agenda, showcasing her access and influence—a rare trait for U.S. ambassadors.

Whitman’s approach to diplomacy has largely focused on economic issues, promoting Kenya as an attractive destination for American business under her “Why Africa, Why Kenya” initiative, while sidestepping Kenyan political matters. This has led to her leaving human rights and democratic concerns to other U.S. envoys, which has drawn comparisons to former U.S. Ambassador Smith Hempstone, known for his combative approach.

The pressure on her seems to have paid off.

She announced her resignation.

This is her statement.

“Today, I announced to my team at the U.S. embassy that I submitted my resignation to President Biden. It has been an honor and privilege to serve the American people through strengthening our partnership with Kenya.

I am proud of leading a people-centered agenda that saves lives, increases security, and creates economic opportunities for Kenyans and Americans. From delivering emergency funding to alleviate catastrophic flooding in 2023 to the ongoing fight against malaria, HIV, and MPOX, the U.S government prioritizes the health and welfare of our friends in Kenya.

This year, the United States elevated Kenya as its first Major Non-NATO ally in sub-Saharan Africa, reflecting the importance our countries place on standing shoulder to shoulder to protect our shared democratic values and enhance security.

My efforts also opened the door for more American companies to do business in Kenya.

When I arrived in 2022, I focused on expanding these ties with my “Why Africa, Why Kenya?” presentation to American companies and entrepreneurs. Trade, jobs, and U.S. investment in Kenya are at historic highs because of our efforts. We also responded to the skyrocketing demand for our consular services, reducing wait times for non-immigrant visa appointments from more than two years to about two months, among other enhancements.

Like all U.S. ambassadors, I serve at the request of the President. The American people have spoken, and a new President will be inaugurated in January. I wish him and his new team success.

Our Embassy benefits from highly skilled Kenyan and American employees who will continue their efforts under the leadership of Chargé d’Affaires Marc Dillard to advance the shared goals on which our bilateral relationship has long been grounded. I have no doubt that our 60 years of partnership will continue to strengthen and serve Americans and Kenyans as we aim to build more prosperous, healthy, secure, and democratic nations. Our relations are stronger than ever, and I am confident this trajectory will continue. I will depart Kenya full of gratitude for the team that has worked tirelessly on my behalf, for the opportunity to serve my country, and for the friendship offered by the government and the people of the beautiful Republic of Kenya.”