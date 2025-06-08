US citizen found dead in village in Lodwar

Police are investigating the cause of the death of an American national whose decomposed body was found in a house in Nakwamekwi village, Lodwar, Turkana County.

The body of Williams Nate Zaire was found in a room where he had been staying for days. The decomposing body was found on June 7 in the morning, police said.

Police said preliminary findings show the victim was on a research mission in the area.

It is not clear how long he had been in the area.

A landlord of the house said neighbours complained of a foul smell from the room prompting them to check on the source.

Police were called to the scene and visited it, where they found the body lying on a mattress on the floor facing upwards.

The body had no physical injuries, though it had started to decompose then. The door was unlocked from the inside.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man was found dead in his house in Kariadudu area, Ruaraka, Nairobi.

Police said the body of Sylvanus Odindo Okaka was found in his house after he failed to wake up on Saturday June 7.

Neighbours said the man had complained of body pains and swallowed painkillers before retiring to bed.

He was later found unresponsive on his bed.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Elsewhere in Ndhiwa, Homa bay County, one Yusuf Otieno Odhiambo, 42 was found dead on the roadside near their home.

Police said the cause of the death was not established. The body was moved to the mortuary pending investigations and autopsy.

Elsewhere in Kuria, Migori County, one Josephat Moi Marwa, 38 was killed in an altercation with a man known to him.

Marwa had deep cut on the face and arm that caused his death, police said.

A suspect aged 71 was arrested over the murder and the murder weapon recovered at the scene.

The motive of the incident is yet to be established. The incident happened outside the deceased’s house on Saturday.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Murder cases have been on the rise in the past months with up to eight being reported. Police are struggling to solve the cases amid challenges, which include lack of resources.