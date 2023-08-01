US Commends Kenya for Offering to Send Police to Haiti

The US government Tuesday commended Kenya for its promise to send 1,000 police officers to Haiti to lead a multinational force to restore order.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also called on Haitian stakeholders to urgently broaden political consensus to restore democratic order as soon as conditions permit

“We commend the Government of Kenya for responding to Haiti’s call and leading a multinational force to assist Haitian police in restoring security.”

“We call on Haitian stakeholders to urgently broaden political consensus to restore democratic order as soon as conditions permit,” said Blinken.

Haiti welcomed ”with great interest” Kenya’s offer to lead a multinational force to restore order.

Haiti Foreign Minister Jean Victor Geneus said he appreciated the expression of African solidarity.

The Caribbean nation is suffering from a surge in gang violence and is in a deep security, political and humanitarian crisis.

Earlier Kenyan Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua said a quick fix to Haiti’s problems would not be possible, but the mission would aim to stabilise the situation and train a proper Haitian police force.

Mutua said the people of Haiti had suffered enough, and Kenya felt a responsibility to help its brothers and sisters in the African diaspora.

Kenya has committed to deploy a contingent of 1,000 police officers to help train and assist Haitian police to restore normalcy in the country and protect strategic installations

Mutua said Kenya’s commitment is to deploy a contingent of 1,000 police officers to help train and assist Haitian police restore normalcy in the country and protect strategic installations.

“Kenya stands with persons of African descent across the world, including those in the Caribbean, and aligns with the African Union’s diaspora policy and our own commitment to Pan Africanism, and in this case to “reclaiming of the Atlantic crossing.”

“Kenya’s proposed deployment will crystalize once a mandate from the UN Security Council is obtained and other Kenyan constitutional processes are undertaken,” he said.

He added an Assessment Mission by a Task Team of the Kenya Police is scheduled within the next few weeks.

This assessment will inform and guide the mandate and operational requirements of the Mission.

