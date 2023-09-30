US Military To Commence Random Drug Testing For Special Forces

The United States military has announced plans to initiate random drug tests for its elite special forces, encompassing units such as the Navy SEALs, the Army’s Delta Force, Green Berets, and Ranger Regiment.

The testing program, scheduled to commence in November, is aimed at detecting the use of steroids and other performance-enhancing substances.

Rear Admiral Keith Davids, commander of Naval Special Warfare Command, emphasized the necessity of this move to safeguard the well-being of soldiers and maintain military readiness.

Navy to Drug Test SEALs for Performance Enhancing Drugs – USNI Newshttps://t.co/VNHZYTqc3n pic.twitter.com/Pg9KfRp3DK — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) September 29, 2023

The Navy will be the first branch to launch random drug testing in November, with the US Army Special Operations Command set to follow suit, although a specific start date has yet to be determined.

However, the US Air Force and Marine Corps special forces commands have not requested a similar policy of random drug testing at this time.

While the use of steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs has been a sporadic but persistent issue within the US military, leaders within the armed forces have hesitated to implement increased testing measures.

Thus far, military services have conducted occasional tests in response to individual cases of concern, requiring special authorization from the Pentagon for routine, random testing.

According to the Navy command, each month, four military units will be chosen at random, with 15 percent of each unit subjected to testing. This equates to potentially testing as many as 200 sailors monthly, with individuals testing positive facing disciplinary action or dismissal.

One of the driving factors behind this decision, which has been under development for several months, was the tragic death of a Navy SEAL candidate in early 2022.

Kyle Mullen, 24, passed away due to acute pneumonia shortly after completing the grueling Hell Week test required for SEAL candidates.

An investigation into his death revealed no evidence of performance-enhancing drugs in his system; however, a report by the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) highlighted that he had not been screened for certain steroids due to a lack of available blood and urine samples. Moreover, multiple vials of drugs and syringes were discovered in his car.

In a more comprehensive examination of SEAL training, the NETC identified the use of performance-enhancing drugs as a significant concern among aspiring elite US commandos and recommended the implementation of more rigorous testing procedures.

Prior investigations in 2011, 2013, and 2018 regarding suspected steroid use by Navy SEAL candidates resulted in disciplinary actions and calls for enhanced testing protocols.

Under the new random testing system, sailors will be required to provide two urine samples.

One sample will be sent to the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory, renowned for its use in international sports to detect doping, while the other will be forwarded to the Navy Drug Screening Laboratory Great Lakes for standard drug screening.

In cases of a positive test result, sailors will be informed, undergo a preliminary inquiry, and if there is no legal justification for the drug’s presence, they will face disciplinary measures and possible removal from the military.

