US seeks extradition of six Kenyans over email-scam fraud on government

US authorities are seeking the extradition of six Kenyan nationals over an alleged business email compromise fraud.

Prosecutors say the group deceived American institutions into sending money to accounts the syndicate controlled.

USA wants Elvis Omari Obaigwa, Francis Mobisa Asanyo, Peter Omari, Linus Karani, Bernard Morara Osoro and Godfrey Julius Mbogori extradited to the USA, claiming that they were allegedly engaged in business email compromise fraud schemes that siphoned billions of Kenyan shillings from the US government entities and academic institutions.

The named suspects face charges tied to a scheme that Kenyan media describe as running into billions of shillings. Several of the accused were detained in Nairobi as the process moved forward.

Extradition is a formal legal process in which one country asks another to hand over a person accused of a crime so they can face trial in the requesting country. In Kenya, such requests are handled by the courts under the Extradition Act, and the accused have the right to challenge the request through legal representation.

For a foreign reader, it is worth understanding that an extradition hearing is not a trial about guilt or innocence. Instead, the court examines whether the request meets the requirements of Kenyan law and any applicable treaty between the two nations.

Business email compromise, or BEC, relies on spoofed or hijacked email accounts to impersonate trusted partners.

Victims are tricked into wiring funds or changing payment details, believing the instructions are legitimate.

US government agencies and universities were among the targets, according to prosecutors. Such institutions handle large, routine transfers, which makes them attractive marks for sophisticated fraud rings that study their payment habits.

In a typical BEC attack, criminals first research an organisation’s structure and payment routines, often using publicly available information or a compromised mailbox.

They then send an email that looks like it comes from a senior executive or a known supplier, requesting an urgent wire transfer to a new account the fraudsters control.

Because the emails mimic real addresses and use familiar language, they can bypass casual scrutiny. The money is then quickly moved through a chain of accounts, often across borders, making recovery difficult.

BEC is one of the costliest forms of cyber-crime, draining billions from organisations worldwide each year. American prosecutors have increasingly sought to extradite suspects based abroad to face trial in US courts.

Extraditing foreign nationals signals that distance offers little protection from US jurisdiction.

It also reflects deepening law-enforcement cooperation between Washington and Nairobi on financial crime.

The United States can claim jurisdiction when the victims or the financial infrastructure involved are American, even if the alleged perpetrators never set foot on US soil. This principle of extraterritorial reach has become a cornerstone of how Washington fights transnational cyber-crime.

Kenya has a large, tech-savvy young population and a fast-growing digital economy, which has brought both innovation and cyber-crime. High-profile fraud cases have put pressure on authorities to strengthen enforcement and controls.

The arrests in Nairobi show local agencies working with foreign counterparts on complex financial crimes. How the courts handle the extradition will be watched as a test of that cooperation.

Kenya’s legal framework for cyber-crime has been evolving, with the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act providing a domestic basis for prosecuting online offences. When a case also involves a foreign request, the proceedings can become a gauge of how well Kenyan institutions balance national sovereignty with international obligations.

BEC and related online scams have become a global enforcement priority, with losses running into the tens of billions of dollars a year. Agencies in the US, Europe and Africa increasingly share intelligence to trace the money and the people behind it.

For Kenya, cooperating on high-profile cases is also about protecting its reputation as a regional technology hub. Successful prosecutions can deter copycats and reassure the foreign firms that invest in its digital economy.

International bodies such as Interpol and regional networks like the East African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities have made financial cyber-crime a standing agenda item. This means a case that starts with a single extradition request can end up shaping how multiple countries coordinate their responses.

Kenyan courts will weigh the extradition request before any transfer to the United States can proceed. The accused are entitled to contest the request and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

For US institutions, the case is a reminder that email fraud remains a persistent threat. Stronger verification of payment instructions is the main defence against BEC schemes.

Observers will be watching whether the Kenyan judiciary treats this as a straightforward treaty matter or whether defence lawyers raise questions about the evidence, the conditions the accused would face in the United States, or the compatibility of the charges with Kenyan law. The answers could influence the timeline and set expectations for future cross-border fraud cases.

What are the six Kenyans accused of?

US prosecutors allege they ran a business email compromise fraud that targeted US government agencies and universities, tricking them into sending money.

What is business email compromise?

It is a scam that uses spoofed or hacked email accounts to impersonate trusted partners and trick organisations into wiring funds or changing payment details.

What happens next in the case?

Kenyan courts will consider the US extradition request; the accused can contest it and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Asanyo was arrested on February 15, 2026, over allegations linked to cybercrime offences under United States law, including conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

However, the suspect maintained that the alleged offences are non-violent economic crimes that do not involve physical harm, terrorism or threats to public safety, arguing that this makes pre-trial detention unnecessary. This was as he sought to be released on bail.

Through his lawyers led by Danstan Omari, Shadrack Wambui and Cliff Ombeta, he told the court that under Article 49(1)(h) of the Constitution of Kenya, an arrested person has the right to be released on bail or bond on reasonable conditions unless there are compelling reasons to deny such release.

Asanyo also challenged an affidavit filed by an investigating officer opposing his release, saying it relies largely on hearsay evidence derived from foreign investigations and fails to demonstrate compelling reasons such as a real risk of absconding or interference with proceedings.

His lawyer further argued that the INTERPOL Red Notice and indictment issued abroad are merely allegations and do not amount to a conviction.

“There is no compelling reason to deny the respondent bail. With an Interpol red alert, where will the respondent flee to? The respondent is willing to deposit his passport in court,” the lawyer submitted.

Omari also argued that the possible 30-year sentence cited by the prosecution would only arise if the accused is eventually convicted after trial.

“Courts have granted bail even to suspects facing murder charges, which are more serious,” the court heard

Asanyo denied the accusations and maintained his presumption of innocence. He also offered to comply with strict bail conditions, including surrendering his passport, reporting weekly to a police station, providing sureties and restricting his movement to Nairobi and Kajiado counties.

He further told the court that continued detention would cause undue hardship to his family and interfere with his livelihood as a farmer.

Asanyo was in court together with two others, Peter Omari and Elvis Ombaigwa, who are also wanted in the US.

However, the state opposed the application, arguing that there are compelling reasons to deny bail given the nature of the extradition proceedings.