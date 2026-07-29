French DJ and electronic ‌musician Kavinsky dies aged 50

French DJ and electro-house ‌musician Kavinsky has been found dead at his home in Paris aged 50.

The star, whose real name was Vincent Belorgey, enjoyed a slow-burning hit with his 2010 track Nightcall, which soundtracked the opening credits to the 2011 stylish neo-noir crime movie Drive, starring Ryan Gosling.

After being performed at the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony, the modern synthwave cult classic became the most Shazamed song in a single day in the history of the music identifying app.

President of France Emmanuel Macron led the tributes to the late DJ, posting on Facebook that Kavinsky was “a source of French pride forever”.

Culture Minister Catherine Pégard added on X: “With the sudden passing of Kavinsky, France has lost one of its most unique voices.”

She added: “From the film Drive to the Paris Olympics, the whole world was moved by Nightcall. Both danceable and nostalgic, his music will continue to transcend generations and borders.”

The Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement that Kavinsky had been found dead at his home in the French captial, Reuters and French media outlets reported.

The BBC has contacted the DJ’s representatives for confirmation.

French newspaper Le Figaro reported Kavinsky had been complaining of headaches for several days, and authorities think he may have had a stroke.

No suspicious items were discovered at the scene by the first responders and Paris prosecutors have now opened an investigation to determine the cause of death, the outlet said.

‘An inspiration to so many’

Self-taught pianist Belorgey was born on the outskirts of Paris, in Seine-Saint-Denis. And he launched his career in the early 2000s, opening for French electro pioneers Daft Punk.

Kavinsky – his red-eyed zombie DJ alter ego – was part of the second wave of influential “French Touch” artists including the likes of Justice and Sebastian.

Nightcall was produced with Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, mixed by Sebastian and sung by Brazilian singer Lovefoxxx.

The track was covered by London Grammar in 2013, taking it to an even broader audience.

At Paris 2024, though, Belgian singer Angèle took on lead vocal duties, performing a memorable version of it to close the games alongside Kavinsky and French band Phoenix.

She posted a picture of herself with the late DJ and producer on her Instagram story on Wednesday. “Immense sadness,” she wrote above the photograph.

“Thank you for letting me experience that unforgettable moment on stage with you, and the entire adventure that followed.”

Kavinsky collaborated with another singer, Canadian star The Weeknd on a version of a different track OddLook, taken from his 2013 debut album OutRun.

The Starboy singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, also paid his respects on X, offering: “So heartbreaking to hear the news.

“An inspiration to so many, including myself.

“I will continue to honour your name and your music. Rest easy, Kavinsky.”

The Mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire, expressed his “deep sadness” via the same platform.

“A child of Paris, he carried the colours of the French electronic scene high across the world, establishing a unique musical universe imbued with both nostalgia and modernity,” he wrote.

“In this moment of mourning, my thoughts go to his family, his loved ones, and all those who found themselves in his music.”

By BBC News