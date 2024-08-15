Usher Postpones Tour Opener To Focus On Health

Usher is taking a brief break before kicking off his highly anticipated global Past Present Future tour.

On Wednesday, August 14, the singer announced that he is postponing the opening concert, which was set to take place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena that evening.

The 45-year-old performer, known for hits like “U Got It Bad” and his recent Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, shared the news on social media. Usher explained that he needs some additional time to rest and recover. This tour, his sixth, supports his latest album, Coming Home, and was eagerly awaited by fans.

In his statement, Usher expressed his commitment to delivering top-notch performances throughout his 30-year career. “I’ve poured 100% of my blood, sweat, and tears into creating memorable experiences for my fans,” he said. “To maintain this level of excellence, I need to take a moment to rest and heal, which is why I must postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it.”

Usher reassured fans that the rescheduled performance will include a mix of his past hits, present favorites, and a glimpse into what’s next. “You’ll still get a bit of the past, some of the present, and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date, but you’ll also be getting 100% of me,” he added. “The last thing I want to do is disappoint you, my loyal fans, who have been eagerly waiting for this tour.”

He promised that details about the new date for the postponed show would be shared soon. “I can’t wait to celebrate this legacy with you,” Usher concluded.

Fans are likely to understand the delay, given Usher’s intense schedule over the past few years. Besides headlining major festivals like the Essence Festival, Roots Picnic, and Dreamville Festival, the father-of-four has also been busy with two Las Vegas residencies. Recently, Usher also stepped in to support Missy Elliott during her Out of This World tour when Elliott suffered from a migraine in Atlanta.