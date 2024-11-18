Vanessa Trump Siblings: Getting to Know Veronika Haydon

Vanessa Kay Trump, born Vanessa Pergolizzi on December 18, 1977, in Manhattan, is a former model and actress.

She was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 until their divorce in 2018, with whom she has five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

Vanessa has appeared in films like Something’s Gotta Give and participated in reality TV shows such as The Apprentice.

She also co-founded a nightclub called Sessa and launched a handbag line called La Poshett.

Vanessa is of Danish and Swedish descent, with a notable family background in the arts2.

Siblings

Vanessa has one sibling, a sister named Veronika Haydon.

Veronika Haydon, Vanessa’s sister, also known by her maiden name Pergolizzi, has pursued a career as a model.

Like her sister, Veronika has been featured in various modeling campaigns and maintains a significant presence on social media.

While she tends to keep a lower profile compared to Vanessa, she has carved out her own niche in the fashion world.

Career

Vanessa began her modeling career in the late 1990s after signing with Wilhelmina Models, one of the most prestigious modeling agencies in the world.

Her work as a model included appearances in numerous fashion magazines, promotional campaigns, and runway shows.

With her striking features and strong presence, she quickly garnered attention in the industry.

Throughout her modeling career, Vanessa worked with several high-profile brands and photographers, establishing herself as a recognizable figure in the fashion world.

In addition to modeling, Vanessa ventured into acting. One of her notable roles was in the romantic comedy Something’s Gotta Give, which starred Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton.

Although her role was not a leading one, it marked her entry into the film industry and showcased her versatility beyond modeling.

Vanessa also made appearances on television, including a notable stint on The Apprentice in 2011, where she participated alongside other contestants and had the opportunity to showcase her personality and business acumen.

Vanessa’s entrepreneurial spirit is evident in her ventures outside of modeling and acting.

In 2003, she co-founded a nightclub called Sessa in New York City with her sister Veronika Haydon.

The nightclub aimed to create a vibrant social scene and attracted various celebrities and socialites during its operation.

In addition to the nightclub, Vanessa launched a handbag line called La Poshett in 2010.

The brand focused on stylish and functional handbags that appealed to modern women.

While the line was active until around 2013, it reflected Vanessa’s interest in fashion design and entrepreneurship.

Personal life

Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 until their divorce in 2018.

The couple’s wedding took place at the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and was officiated by Trump Jr.’s aunt.

Together, they have five children: Kai Madison (born May 2007), Donald John III (born February 2009), Tristan Milos (born October 2011), Spencer Frederick (born October 2012), and Chloe Sophia (born June 2014).

After their divorce, Vanessa and Donald Jr. reached a custody agreement regarding their children, ensuring their well-being and upbringing remained a priority for both parents.