Vehicle plunges into ditch, leaving four dead, many with injuries in Keroka

At least four people died while several others were left nursing injuries after a Kisii -Nairobi bound nissan matatu veered off and plunged into a deep roadside ditch in Keroka, Masaba North Sunday.

Witnesses said the crash occurred around at 11 am along a steep slope between Ichuni and Keroka town.

It was carrying mostly Nairobi bound passengers which it had picked along the Kilgoris -Nyangusu-Gesusu -Masimba route when it lost control under unclear circumstances.

Emergency responders were still on the scene rescuing those trapped in the wreckage.

John Kebaso, a witness said the badly mangled vehicle had overturned and landed in the ditch outside Keroka Sub-coubty hospital.

“It just hurtled down hill,” he narrated.

A responder said at least three of the dead were pedestrians.

A bodaboda operator was swept down the dangerous slope to his death.

A witness said he saw one tyre get off the ill fated vehicle forcing it into a zigzag movement as the driver tried to bring it control in vain.

By press time some passengers were still being removed from the wreck and being rushed to various hospitals for emergency treatment.

“The impact appears grave and there is a possibility of more fatalities,” added Kebaso said.

An officer at the scene said it was too early to give the figure of the fatalities.

He however said speeding may had been a contributing factor.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.