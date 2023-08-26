Vera Sidika Responds To Shakilla’s Comments On Motherhood

Celebrity sensation Vera Sidika has issued a response to up-and-coming socialite Shakilla, who recently made remarks about Vera’s transition into motherhood.

In an interview with a local media outlet on Thursday night, Shakilla suggested that Vera should embrace her role as a mother and step back from certain public appearances.

Shakilla’s comments included statements like, “Vera is a mother right now, she shouldn’t be comparing herself to people like us. Girl settle down, breastfeed your kids, we don’t need you in the streets, you are done,” she remarked. “Imagine I’m 20. Compare 20 with 33, My nyash is young, I can go.”

Responding to these comments, Vera Sidika offered a retort, asserting that the “old nyash” Shakilla was criticizing actually served as an inspiration for her. She playfully remarked, “The old nyash you bashing in public inspires you in my comment section.”

During the same interview, Shakilla also opened up about her own experiences, admitting that she had been involved as a side chick in relationships.

She expressed her current focus on personal growth and her approach to relationships at her young age. “I don’t think I can be in a relationship myself because I’m young. I’m 20 years. So I’m just like testing other people’s relationships before being in my own,” Shakilla stated candidly.

Shakilla also discussed her unconventional perspective on romantic relationships, noting, “Even if it means being with other people’s guys to finance my bills, it’s okay.

I feel like relationships are really stuffy for me to have a boyfriend. Narudishwa nyuma. People know me as that street girl. I’m that girl that will twerk, dance for you everything so I don’t want him to feel bad.”

