Kenyan Gengetone Group Ethic Announces Departure Of Founding Member Rekles

Kenya’s iconic Gengetone group, Ethic, has revealed the departure of one of its founding members, Rekles, marking a significant chapter in the group’s journey.

Ethic’s presence has not only reshaped the Kenyan music scene but has also contributed significantly to the global music landscape.

Emerging from humble beginnings in Umoja Estate, Ethic Entertainment quickly became a symbol of creativity, originality, and the realization of dreams.

Comprising members Swat, Zilla, Seska, and Rekles, the group introduced the world to the unique Gengetone genre with their breakthrough track “Lamba Lolo,” which was created using nothing more than a mobile phone.

Their musical journey transcended being a one-hit wonder, as they continued to deliver a series of hits that shaped the vibrant and unmistakable Kenyan sound we now know as gengetone. Their innovative approach not only secured their spot on global music charts but also ignited the aspirations of countless budding artists.

Also Read: Singer Liam Payne Cancels Tour Due To Serious Kidney Infection

As Rekles bids farewell, the group expresses deep gratitude for his profound impact on their path.

“The music they’ve created together will forever resonate with fans, and Rekles’ influence will undoubtedly continue to illuminate and inspire aspiring artists and creatives for years to come,” reads a statement from the group.

“In the words of the legendary Freddie Mercury, ‘The show must go on.'”

Ethic Entertainment is committed to upholding its mission of pushing musical boundaries, amplifying voices, and crafting an enduring legacy within the music realm. The group eagerly announces its highly anticipated upcoming release titled “Kunoma,” indicating that their musical journey is set to continue with unwavering dedication.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...