Vickie Winans Net Worth

Vickie Winans, the award-winning American gospel singer and entertainer, has an estimated net worth of $3 million. Known for her powerhouse vocals, charismatic performances, and decades of chart-topping gospel hits, Winans has built a remarkable career that spans music, comedy, and entrepreneurship. Her breakout debut album “Be Encouraged” made her a national gospel sensation, and she has since released multiple hit singles, live albums, and critically acclaimed projects that have solidified her as a gospel legend.

With iconic songs like “Work It Out,” “Long As I Got King Jesus,” “Shake Yourself Loose,” and “We Shall Behold Him,” Vickie Winans remains one of the most influential women in contemporary gospel music.

Early Life

Born Viviane Bowman on October 18, 1953, in Michigan, Vickie Winans was the seventh of twelve children raised by Mattie and Aaron Bowman. Music played a significant role in her upbringing, and by the age of eight she was already performing at the International Gospel Center. As a teenager, she sang with the group International Sounds of Deliverance, further developing the powerful voice that would later define her career.

Career

Vickie’s professional career accelerated after her marriage to Marvin Winans, a member of the renowned Winans family. She later joined Winans Part II, performing alongside BeBe Winans, CeCe Winans, and other family members.

1985: Breakout with “Be Encouraged”

Her debut album “Be Encouraged”—released through Light Records—became a gospel classic. The album earned:

A Grammy nomination

A Stellar Award for Album of the Year

Widespread acclaim for tracks like “We Shall Behold Him” and “First Trumpet Sound”

Despite the album’s success, label complications stalled her second project, pushing her to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Gospel Success Through the 1980s and 1990s

After a short and difficult stint with MCA Records, Winans made a strong comeback in 1995 by signing with Intersound Records. Her self-titled album produced two major gospel hits:

“Work It Out”

“We Shall Behold Him” (re-recorded)

Live Albums That Defined Her Legacy

Vickie Winans became a household name thanks to her powerful live performances, captured on:

1997: Live in Detroit Featuring the classics “Long As I Got King Jesus” and “No Cross, No Crown”

1999: Live in Detroit II Another major success that cemented her status in gospel music

Live in Detroit II

She also showcased her comedic talent with the 1999 album “Share the Laughter.”

Career in the 2000s

After parting ways with Intersound, Winans signed with Tommy Boy Gospel and later Verity Records.

2003: “Bringing It All Together”

The album became the biggest commercial success of her career. With her own investment of more than $200,000 in marketing—including music videos and a 50-city tour—the album:

Debuted at #1 on the Billboard Gospel Chart

Remained in the Top 10 for one full year

Won five Stellar Awards

The hit single “Shake Yourself Loose”, written and produced by her son Mario Winans, became a gospel anthem.

She continued releasing successful albums including:

2005: Greatest Hits

2006: Woman to Woman: Songs of Life

2007: Happy Holidays from Vickie Winans

2008: Praise & Worship

2009: How I Got Over (Grammy-nominated)

Winans also expanded her brand by launching comedy projects through her independent label Destiny Joy Records.

Personal Life

Vickie Winans has been married three times:

Bishop Ronald E. Brown – Their son Mario Winans became a Grammy-winning R&B singer, songwriter, and producer. Marvin Winans – Together they share a son, Marvin Jr. Joe McLemore – Married in 2003 and later divorced.

Despite personal challenges, Winans continued to build a successful career marked by resilience, entrepreneurship, and faith.

