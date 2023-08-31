Video Alludes To Threats As Wagner Chief’s Funeral Takes Place

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, appeared in a video shortly before his death in a plane crash, alluding to threats to his safety.

The video, which was published on the Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone, seems to have been filmed days before the crash that claimed Prigozhin’s life.

In the video clip, Prigozhin addresses those speculating about his status, saying, “For those who are discussing whether I’m alive or not… everything’s OK.”

He adds that he is in Africa at the time of recording, providing the context of “the second half of August 2023.” The brief video, less than 30 seconds long, was filmed in a moving vehicle and shows Prigozhin wearing camouflage clothes and a hat similar to what he wore in a previous video released by Grey Zone on 21 August, where he also suggested he was in Africa.

Prigozhin’s death occurred in a plane crash near Moscow on 23 August, leading to questions and frenzied speculation about the circumstances.

His burial took place at a funeral in St Petersburg on Tuesday. Prigozhin’s reputation as a leader had been marred by a failed mutiny in June, during which his fighters briefly took control of a Russian city and marched towards Moscow.

This incident was seen by many as a challenge to the Kremlin’s authority.

The White House suggested that Russian authorities might be involved in Prigozhin’s death, while the Kremlin dismissed any such claims as baseless.

Grey Zone claimed that the jet carrying Prigozhin was shot down by the Russian military, though no evidence was provided to support this assertion.

Once a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prigozhin’s relationship with the Kremlin soured as Russia’s military efforts in Ukraine faced setbacks.

The attempted mutiny in June was viewed by Putin as a betrayal, resulting in a deal that allowed Prigozhin to avoid charges, with Wagner fighters being relocated to Belarus or integrated into the regular Russian military.

Despite this arrangement, experts questioned whether Prigozhin would be allowed to escape such a direct challenge to the Kremlin’s authority.

