Villagers on edgy as wild dogs hunt dogs in Masige West, Bobasi, Kisii

Residents of Masige West in Kisii are living in fear following growing night attacks on their dogs by wandering wild dogs.

Jacob Bagaka , their Member of County Assembly (MCA) raised the distress call through a social media post late Saturday saying the villagers have already reported several suspicious deaths of their canines.

“I have received alarming news of unknown wolves in my ward killing and eating dogs in the last two weeks,” he said in the post .

The dogs, he said, can nolonger stay outside at night as they are scared of the attacking ones.

He warned that the attacks may escalate to children and livestock if the Kenya Wildlife Service would not act.

“This is not just a wildlife issue. It is a serious threat to the safety of our communities,” Bagaka said.

“We cannot continue to lose our animals and endanger our children.”

The MCA asked the KWS to act swiftly and relocate the animals before the situation worsens.

“We have since petitioned the KWS to conduct a search and bring an end to the now wide spread fear of our dogs in the area of Riongoncho and Nyachenge,” he stated.

He now calls on the villagers to increase surveillance as they await a response from the government.

Some residents have appealed for patrols and awareness campaigns to ensure their safety.

John Obure, in a phone call said the situation has forced them to keep their pets indoors.