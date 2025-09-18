Villagers surrender 41 more rifles with 300 bullets in a drive in Elgeyo Marakwet

Villagers surrendered 41 more illegal assorted rifles in a new drive in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The weapons also had 321 bullets when they were surrendered to various villages on September 17, 2025.

This was in addition to ten rifles with 85 bullets that had been surrendered on the previous day, police said. Police said the surrendered weapons were all illegal. The local officials said there are more guns in the wrong hands in the area and want locals to surrender them under a special program.

The government had announced an amnesty on those surrendering illegally owned firearms which has prompted the move, officials said.

The weapons were taken for ballistic tests and other investigations. The owners said they had obtained them to help them in the fight against bandits in the area.

The government has increased security operations in the area to address the issue of cattle rustling.

The area is among those under Operation Maliza Uhalifu aimed at dealing with bandits.

The operation has managed to contain crime in the area and other counties amid persistence. The operation targets Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Meru and Isiolo counties.

Besides retributive reaction, strategic investment and sustainable development have also taken a prominent place among the government’s planned crime control interventions for Kenya’s Northern frontier and the Kerio Valley belt.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the long-term vision is to empower the communities to actively take part in the war against animal rustling and undertake legitimate nation-building activities.

He said plans to distribute subsidized agricultural inputs and extension services to area residents in a bid to revive farming activities as a source of livelihood.

Murkomen ordered fresh vetting for all National Police Reservists (NPRs) as part of efforts to bolster the operations.

“We are coming to dismantle not only the criminals themselves but also to bring down the entire chain that has been the cattle and livestock rustling industry,” he said.

He also announced a new policy shift, which institutionalizes the command structure of the NPR officers, stating they will hence be under the direct command of the Officer Commanding Police Stations (OCS) as part of efforts to enhance their operations.

The attacks have affected development at large. Most of the stolen animals are driven to urban centres and in particular where they are slaughtered and sold as products.