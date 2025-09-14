Wainaina, two others detained in murder of lawyer Kyalo Mbobu released 

Three people who were arrested over the murder of Nairobi lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu were Saturday released from custody.

The three who included Kenya African National Union (KANU) Secretary General George Wainaina, his cousin Eric Muhia and a third person identified as Paul Mbugua were released and told they will be informed the way forward later.

Wainaina was in his hospital bed when he was informed of the developments.

He had been arrested and taken to Kileleshwa police station where he fell sick and was later rushed and admitted at the Nairobi Hospital since Friday morning.

Two cops who were manning his hospital bed were recalled on Saturday night. Wainaina remained at the hospital on Sunday.

He insisted he was not involved in the incident adding he knew Mbobu. He said he met him at the Sagret restaurant on September 9, 2025 as he drove out and they chatted briefly before he left.

Wainaina was found with substantial amount of money.

This has sent the team to the drawing board in the murder probe. The detectives said they are still pursuing leads in the murder.

The killer weapon and killers are yet to be found, police said. Some clients to the late Mbobu have so far recorded their statements and explained the nature of engagement they had.

Mbobu, a former chairman of Political Parties Disputes Tribunal was shot at least eight times at close range which killed him instantly on September 9, 2025 evening.

He was driving home along Magadi Road in Nairobi when a gunman who was on a motorcycle struck.

He shot him in the neck and chest fracturing his spine. He bled to death. The gunman who had a rider jumped back to the motorcycle and sped off while shooting to the air.

The team is scrutinizing several surveillance footages from various places to establish if Mbobu was trailed and killed. He had arrived his office earlier in the day and went for morning prayers at the Holy Family Basilica before he came back to the office.

He arrived at the hotel at 11:05a.m. on Tuesday, where he held a three-hour lunch meeting with several individuals that are now being treated as persons of interest.

He left at about 1.45 pm after paying a bill of Sh3,800.

The detectives are also relying in his mobile phone records to establish who he talked to before, during and after the meeting.

Later that day, at 5:09 pm, Mbobu left his office before heading home.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mulele Ingonga Thursday directed the Inspector General of Police to fast-track investigations into the murder incident and to submit a comprehensive status update to his office within seven days for review and further action.

He said he mourns the untimely and tragic killing of in a drive-by incident in Karen, Nairobi.

“The ODPP echoes the DCI’s appeal for members of the public with any information relevant to this case to come forward and share it with law enforcement agencies without delay,” he said.

He reaffirmed the ODPP’s unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the security and dignity of every Kenyan.

He said he joins the legal fraternity and all Kenyans in mourning the untimely and tragic killing of in a drive-by incident in Karen, Nairobi.

While welcoming the Director of Criminal Investigations’ (DCI) commitment to securing justice, the DPP called for an expedited investigation to ensure all critical evidence is identified, collected, and preserved in strict accordance with the law.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen Thursday condemned the heinous murder of Mbobu by the assailants on a motorbike.

He said some persons of interest had been identified. Some have so far recorded their statements over the murder.

Murkomen promised to crack down on the alleged perpetrators.

“This is a very sad thing that has happened in our country, it’s akin to what happened to Hon Ongondo Were, and I am happy to note that there is progress that has been made by the DCI,” stated the CS.

He said that the deceased was his teacher, colleague and friend.

“Some persons of interest have been identified, some are being interrogated, and some are going to be sought.”

Murkomen said the lawyer’s assassination is a terrible thing to happen in the country.

“We do not know the motive yet. I am very interested to know what really happened… I am in a position of responsibility and in constant consultation with the DCI,” he said as he sent his condolences to the family.