Waititu released on Sh50,000 bond pending ruling

A Magistrates Court Tuesday released former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu on a Sh50,000 bond pending ruling on whether he will plead to offensive conduct charges.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina said he will deliver the ruling on Friday October 4 after Waititu’s lawyers led by Ndegwa Njiru objected to the charges saying they are defective.

The counsels told the court that the charge doesn’t disclose the specific offense related to the allegations levelled against their client.

According to the charge sheet it is alleged Waititu on September 29 at around 1600hrs in Kiambu County at Ruriru stadium used abusive words saying…”I said, I said, even if we are cheated, I swear to God again, I swear to God, truly speaking to God, Dogs are many than we think..”

But his legal team told the court that the charges violated Waititu’s right to freedom of expression and speech.

Waititu spent the night in cells on Monday ahead of his arraignment.

He was questioned at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on Kiambu Road before being detained at Pangani cells.

His political friends led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and Jeremiah Kioni protested the arrest.