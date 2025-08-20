Wanted Mozambique national arrested at Namanga border over terror links

A Mozambique national who was wanted over terror links was arrested at the Kenya-Tanzania border after crossing into the country.

Police said Ahmed Said Agjar alias Ahmed Said Agtar, 43 was arrested by Anti-Terror Police Unit and immigration officials attached to the border as he checked into the country on August 18 at night.

The arrest follows a stop order issued to the immigration on September 6, 2022 on allegation of being a terrorist operation leader involved in recruitment of foreign nationals to join ISIS that operates in Mozambique, officials said.

He was in possession of a Mozambique passport and mobile phone make iPhone 16 Promax but had no luggage. He alleged that he had travelled from Arusha and entered the country through Namanga immigration office intending to travel to Nairobi.

He was taken into custody for grilling and possible repatriation to his country.

This comes amid ongoing operations in Mozambique to address the growth of terrorism at large.

The Islamic State formally adopted al-Shabab as the Mozambican wing of its Central Africa Province in 2021. Images released by the Islamic State on behalf of its Central African Province branch, known as IS-CAP, showed fighters in Cabo Delgado armed with AK-47s, machine guns and rocket propelled grenades.

U.S. counterterrorism officials expressed alarm over the group’s swelling ranks and military prowess. What once was regarded as a locally rooted insurgency now shows a clear intention of aligning itself — ideologically and tactically — with the Islamic State’s main branch.

Tanzania’s government teamed up with Mozambique to launch a joint operation against violent attacks by Islamist militants along their shared border.

Tanzania has already increased security along the border and it is now joining forces with Mozambique to contain what it calls terrorists.

Kenya is on alert following a security alert issued by the US embassy in Nairobi over a possible terror attack. The alert was issued on Tuesday August 19. It is not clear what prompted the move. Kenya has been a victim of terrorism on many occasions that left many dead and others injured.