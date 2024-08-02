We are Determined to End Banditry in Kerio Valley – Ruto

The government is determined to change the face of Kerio Valley and other parts of Kenya that have for long been hard-hit by banditry and other forms of insecurity, President William Ruto has said.

He said they will change the face of Tiaty, Baringo County, other regions in Kerio Valley and all marginalised areas so that all children can access equal opportunities.

He cited the launch of Kenya Medical Training and TVET colleges as some of the initiatives the government was pursuing to transform the marginalised parts of Kenya.

“Our plan is to invest in these regions so that Kenya moves forward uniformly,” he said.

Ruto cited the investment in the Silale geothermal project, saying it will create employment for the youth and change the lifestyle of the local people.

Ruto spoke on Friday during a development tour of Baringo County.

He inspected the construction of the North Rift Technical and Vocational College and opened the institution’s Konza Digital Skills Laboratory in Tiaty Constituency.

He also launched the Kenya Medical Training College at Chemolingot and issued title deeds to more than 2,530 people.

Ruto was accompanied by Governors Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo), Wisely Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), MPs and MCAs.

Ruto noted that the development of geothermal power in Baringo is a major investment that will attract investors in green manufacturing and position the county as a leading manufacturing hub in Kenya.

For lasting peace to reign in Baringo and Pokot, Ruto urged local leaders to desist from archaic politics that thrives on incitement and violence.

“We must unite, work together and invest more in education so that we can empower everyone,” he told the residents.

He told security officers they will remain in the North Rift region until it is secure and stable.

“We must decisively deal with criminals who undermine our peace, education and economic activities,” Ruto said.

He said military barracks would be built in those areas to enforce security and rebuild education and health infrastructure.

He explained that only through the transformation of the North Rift region will the problem of insecurity be eliminated.

Ruto singled out the KSh45 billion Ortum Cement Factory in West Pokot as one of the biggest investments, which is transforming the economy of that county and the country.

“We are initiating development projects that are transforming the economy of the Kerio Valley counties of Turkana, Samburu, West Pokot, Baringo and Elgeyo-Marakwet to eradicate banditry and cattle rustling,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction at the work being done by security agencies along the Kerio Valley, noting that tens of schools, which had been closed in the past 20 years due to insecurity, have been reopened.

“Our focus is now is to initiate development projects, provide water for irrigation, ensure children go to school, improve infrastructure and health facilities, and thus bring to an end the trail of death, injuries, displacement and lawlessness in the Kerio Valley,” Ruto said.

At the same time, Ruto asked Kenya Kwanza and United Democratic Alliance leaders to desist from internal wrangles.

He said time for political contests was over, saying it was time for leaders to deliver better services to the electorate.

“Kenyans want leaders to work together for the sake of development,” said President Ruto.

He also launched the Last Mile Water Connectivity Programme in Muserech, Eldama Ravine Constituency.

This project will supply water from the Chemusu Dam to residents of Baringo and Nakuru counties for domestic use, livestock and irrigation.

Chemususu Dam in Baringo County is the biggest in the Rift Valley and the third largest in the country after Ndakaini in Mùrang’a and Sasumwa in Nyandarùa.