We are proud of our efforts that restored peace and security in Laikipia County, Kindiki says

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said relentless efforts by the government has ensured lasting peace in Laikipia County enabling residents to continue with their lives undisrupted over the last four years.

The DP said the government has paid closer attention to the area and invested more resources to restore peace in the County after many years of volatility that made the area inhabitable for the locals.

“We celebrate the peace here in Ol Moran. When we took over, this place was inhabitable because of banditry and criminal activities but we thank the President for the unwavering commitment to restore peace here. This place is now enjoying peace and stability,” DP stated.

Speaking on Monday when he inspected development projects in Laikipia West Constituency, Laikipia County, Prof. Kindiki expressed his satisfaction having played a big role, under the guidance of President Ruto, in stabilizing the region when he served as Interior Cabinet Secretary between 2022 and 2024.

“I feel proud that our brothers and sisters in Laikipia West are now going on with their lives peacefully and can sleep at night without fear of being attacked. I’m proud because this place was not habitable when we took over in 2022 but everything is in order now and our people are living peacefully,” DP added.

With the area enjoying peace and stability, the Second in Command assured residents that the government is now fully focused on developing the area that lagged behind for many years courtesy of insecurity that had beset its development.

On Monday, he inspected construction of Sipili-Ol Moran Road and commissioned Ol Moran Police Station and Division Headquarters. He also addressed residents at Ol Moran shopping centre informing them of the administration’s determination to accelerate completion of development projects in the area.

The Road is among 577kms of road projects at various stages of completion in the county costing Sh28 billion with the Deputy President promising more in a bid to cover for the years lost to the rampant insecurity.

“We have prioritized construction of the roads at 28 billion shillings but we will raise it to 60 billion because we target 1000kms of new roads because this area was left behind for long because of insecurity,” he revealed.

Among the major projects are Rumuruti-Nanyuki and Nanyuki-Doldol-Naibor Roads which are progressing. The DP challenged the contractors of the two roads to up their game warning against laziness and laxity.

Learning has also significantly resumed after the government constructed 20 new schools with most of them previously battered by banditry attacks.

“Last year, when the President was here in Laikipia, we had constructed 10 schools through the Kenya Defence Forces. He directed additional 10 schools which have been completed. Another 10 schools are in the pipeline,” DP said.

Laikipia is also a big beneficiary of the last mile electricity connection programme after being allocated Sh470 million to connect more homes.

The DP said the figure will be raised to 1 billion to connect 10, 000 additional homes.

Also, 15 modern markets are nearing completion across the county, six of them in Laikipia West.

Prof. Kindiki said his duty is to ensure completion of the projects on time and faster commencement of those in the pipeline assuring residents.

“The same way I came here several times when I was Interior Cabinet Secretary to ensure restoration of peace, I will be frequenting this area to ensure completion of the ongoing projects,” he assured.

Further, he beseeched residents not to fall prey to clueless politicians who have nothing to offer them but useless political rhetoric aimed at fanning division in the cosmopolitan region.

“Don’t let politicians incite you to fight each other because of political choices. We must always maintain peace because we will live together once elections are over,” he said.

Leaders who accompanied the DP thanked the government for the commitment it has shown in security restoration and unprecedented development in Laikipia.

“Our people are enjoying peace here in Ol Moran and in Laikipia County. They are going on with their lives without disruption. They are farming and can sleep at night without fear,” said Laikipia Woman Representative Jane Kagiri.

Also in attendance was Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru among other leaders