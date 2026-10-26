Chris Brown given suspended eight-month prison sentence over nightclub attack

US singer Chris Brown has avoided jail after striking a man twice in the head with a glass tequila bottle in a London nightclub.

The R&B star was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, over the attack at private members’ club Tape in Mayfair, in the early hours of 19 February 2023.

Brown’s vocal coach, rapper Omololu Akinlolu, who joined the attack, was sentenced to four months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. Both men, who had pleaded guilty to affray, were also ordered to pay £1,500 costs.

Judge Tony Baumgartner said Brown’s use of the glass bottle to hit the victim twice over the head “was plainly dangerous”, adding that the violence of the attack was “intense”.

The sentence means Brown will not be imprisoned unless he commits another offence during the 12-month period of suspension.

The court heard Brown’s attack on music producer Abraham ‘Abe’ Diaw left the victim in need of hospital treatment for his injuries.

In sentencing, Judge Baumgartner said: “The repeated use of a glass bottle in that way, especially aimed at the head, was plainly dangerous, it carried the risk of delivering a more serious injury than was ultimately sustained.”

CCTV footage was shown where Brown struck Diaw four times with the bottle, connecting twice with his head, and then hitting his shoulder.

Sentencing Brown, Judge Baumgartner said: “This was not planned violence. It was nevertheless serious violence by two people in a crowded nightclub.”

The judge told Brown: “Violence of this kind in a crowded nightclub is serious, it creates an obvious risk, not only to the person against whom it is directed, but also to others nearby.”

He added that Brown’s conduct was “particularly dangerous” and that he had to be “physically pulled away” from the attack.

The judge said Brown’s fame, commercial success and professional standing “do not entitle you to special treatment – the law applies equally to everyone”.

But judge Baumgartner also said he had noted Brown’s guilty plea, compliance with bail conditions, and the impact a custodial sentence would have on Brown’s children, and said the singer’s “risk of further offending is low”.

Brown and Akinlolu pleaded guilty to a charge of affray at Southwark Crown Court in July.

The singer had been due to face a trial on more serious charges, which he denied, and which were subsequently dropped.

These were assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, and having an offensive weapon.

Following Brown and Akinlolu’s guilty pleas, the CPS released a statement outlining that Brown had approached Diaw on the dance floor, hitting him over the head with a glass bottle twice, before Akinlolu then punched Diaw in the head.

“They continued their assault whilst the victim attempted to flee through the club,” the CPS said. “The victim was kicked while he was seated defenceless on the floor.”

On Monday, the court was shown three pieces of CCTV footage from inside Tape nightclub on the night of the attack.

The attack lasted no more than 20 seconds, but Brown could be seen hitting the victim four times with a tequila bottle, twice to the head.

Prosecutor, Heidi Stonecliffe KC, described the weapon as a “heavy square-shaped tequila bottle” and said Diaw was approached by Brown at around 03:00.

The footage showed that the nightclub was very small and packed at the time.

The defence described Chris Brown as a “dedicated and a loving father of four children,” someone who is “positive and present”.

The singer is described as having lived “a good and law-abiding life” since his last conviction in 2013.

The events in Tape nightclub were described by the defence as a “short and deeply regretted incident”.

Brown’s defence lawyer told the court that he apologises to all those present at the club at the time of the attack.

“This is an ugly and unattractive incident,” Sallie Bennett-Jenkins KC said.

“It is, however, an incident which was very short-lived, lasting something more than 17 seconds but no more than 20.

“It is something which undoubtedly would have caused distress to those who are present and for which Mr Brown… offers a profound apology to all those present.”

The court heard Akinlolu “genuinely believed” that Brown was “under attack” when he joined the attack, punching Diaw.

Brown was described as being like a “brother” to Akinlolu, his lawyer Laurie-Anne Power KC told the court.

She added: “He genuinely believed him to be under attack and became involved, and thereafter accepts his initial involvement very quickly evolved into the events he has pleaded guilty to.”

Diaw was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in London after the attack. Ms Stonecliffe KC said he was discharged with “pain relief and a diagnosis of head injury and superficial injury of the knee”.

An MRI scan taken in early March showed a “high grade injury to a ligament on the inner side of the left knee”, the court heard.

Defending Brown, Ms Bennett-Jenkins KC said there was a “relatively low level of force” and disputed how significant the injuries were.

The defence argued that the attack left no fractures or broken skin and there was an absence of serious injuries.

Diaw, the victim, was “not supportive of the prosecution” and “withdrew” his support some time after the incident, the court heard.

Brown and Akinlolu stood up and faced one another and clasped hands after the judge concluded his sentencing remarks before walking out of the glass dock.

There were loud cheers outside the court as Chris Brown left the building as he appeared to stop to sign an autograph.

After the sentencing, Brown shared a video from inside his car on his Instagram story, showing him looking out the window before turning to the camera and giving a thumbs-up.

Affray is an offence under the Public Order Act and a person is deemed guilty in law if they use or threaten “unlawful violence towards another” with their behaviour, leading someone to fear for their personal safety.

Brown, 37, is considered one of the biggest stars in R&B, with a string of hit songs including Turn Up The Music, Ayo, Freaky Friday, Run It, Forever, Yeah 3x and Don’t Wake Me Up.

By BBC News