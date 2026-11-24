The parliamentary reshuffle hit some of the lawmakers who recently defected from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), in a move that underscores the growing political fallout from defections ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe and Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami, who recently joined former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP, were among lawmakers affected by changes to committee membership approved by the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Kagombe was moved from the Departmental Committee on Agriculture and Livestock, while Mukami was reassigned from the Committee on Regional Integration, as the House reorganised membership across 13 committees.

The changes come days after Gachagua welcomed Kagombe, Mukami and Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani into DCP, describing the defections as part of a broader political realignment in the Mt Kenya region.

Gachagua has claimed that dozens of other elected leaders were considering joining his party as it seeks to consolidate support ahead of the 2027 elections. Daily Nation

Kagombe was subsequently moved to the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee, replacing Maragua MP Mary Wamaua, who was reassigned to the Public Accounts Committee.

Mukami, meanwhile, was replaced by Juja MP George Koimburi in the Committee on Regional Integration, with the Nyeri Woman Representative taking up a position in the Labour Committee.

The changes have raised questions about the political implications of party defections, particularly the influence of party affiliations on parliamentary committee representation and leadership positions.

While Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro said the reshuffle was intended to realign committee membership and accommodate changes in the House, the timing has drawn attention amid the growing movement of lawmakers between political parties.

The National Assembly also made changes to the Chairperson’s Panel, the Pan-African Parliament delegation and several other committees, including those dealing with defence, foreign relations, public petitions, parliamentary broadcasting and special funds.

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang’ called on House leadership to address the conduct of lawmakers who abandon parties under which they were elected, citing Section 14B of the Political Parties Act.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula also reminded MPs of the importance of parliamentary decorum, citing the late Raila Odinga’s resignation from his political outfit during the Seventh Parliament before seeking a fresh mandate in Lang’ata.

The reshuffle comes as political parties intensify efforts to consolidate their bases and position themselves for the 2027 elections, with defections increasingly shaping the battle for parliamentary influence.