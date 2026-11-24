Afghanistan’s Taliban-appointed Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, held talks with Kenya’s Minister of Mining, Hassan Ali Joho, on expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the seventh Tanzania Investment Conference in Dar es Salaam, according to a statement released by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce on Saturday November 21.

The two officials discussed potential cooperation in mining, mineral processing and exports, as well as agricultural and industrial production.

The discussions also focused on increasing trade exchanges and improving access for products from both countries to each other’s markets, the ministry said.

Azizi highlighted Afghanistan’s production and industrial capacities and called for stronger commercial ties, including increased imports of Kenyan products.

He also stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in areas where the two countries could develop complementary trade opportunities.

Joho welcomed the prospect of closer economic relations and highlighted the potential of the Afghanistan market for Kenyan goods.

He also pointed to Afghanistan’s geographical position and transit and logistics capacity as possible advantages for developing regional trade.

The meeting comes as Afghanistan’s Taliban administration seeks to broaden its economic and commercial engagement with countries beyond its traditional regional partner

However, the ministry’s announcement did not provide details of any signed agreements, specific investment commitments or a timeline for implementing the proposed cooperation.

The three-day Tanzania Mining and Investment Conference was held in Dar es Salaam from November 19 to 21.

According to the conference information, more than 1,700 participants from Tanzania and other countries attended the event, which focused on industrial development and investment opportunities across different sectors.

The discussions with Kenya reflect an effort to explore new commercial links, particularly in mining and value-added production. Whether they lead to expanded trade will depend on follow-up arrangements, practical market access and the development of concrete business partnerships.