Algeria to send troops to Niger in first foreign deployment since 1973

Algeria is to send troops to Niger in its first foreign deployment since sending forces to Egypt during the Arab-Israeli war in 1973.

The deployment follows a visit to Algiers by Niger’s defence minister, as the country seeks support against armed groups, some of which are linked to al-Qaeda or Islamic State.

Algeria has economic interests in Niger, including a planned gas pipeline that would carry Nigerian gas through Niger to Algeria. The troops are expected to protect energy facilities in northern Niger, near the Libyan border.

The deployment comes as the two neighbours rebuild ties after a diplomatic rift in 2025, when Niger recalled its ambassador to Algiers.

Algeria’s upper house of parliament held an emergency session on Sunday to vote on the proposed deployment. According to AFP news agency, 148 of the 174 senators voted in favour. It was later backed by the lower house of parliament.

However, the timing and number of soldiers to be deployed have not been announced.

The move would mark the first use of a 2020 constitutional provision allowing overseas military deployments and a significant shift in Algeria’s long-standing policy against sending forces abroad.

“We are not sending our soldiers to wage war in Niger, but for a mission to secure economic infrastructure,” Algerian senator Belkacem Boulghiti told reporters after the vote.

Algeria’s state-owned energy company, Sonatrach, has also signed an agreement with Niger’s petroleum ministry to explore for oil in the Kafra region. Two exploration wells are estimated to contain 168 million and 100 million barrels, respectively, Reuters reported.

Relations between Algeria and Niger have not always been smooth in recent years.

Algeria condemned the 2023 coup that ousted Niger’s elected President, Mohamed Bazoum, and brought Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani to power.

Tensions rose again in 2025 after Algeria shot down a Malian drone near its border. Niger recalled its ambassador to Algiers in solidarity with Mali, a close ally which is also under military rule.

Relations have since improved. Tchiani visited Algeria in February 2026, and in late August, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent fighter jets to Niger to help suppress a coup attempt and also donated four military helicopters.

By BBC News