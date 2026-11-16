Raye, Rosalia and Dolly Parton recognised in Grammy nominations

British singer Raye leads the charge at this year’s Grammy Awards with 11 nominations, while Dolly Parton has been recognised with two posthumous nods.

Raye is nominated for her latest Mercury-winning record This Album May Contain Hope and its lead single Where Is My Husband!, which is up for both song and record of the year.

Other nominees include Rosalía, Ella Langley, Olivia Dean, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miranda Lambert and Phoebe Bridgers.

Parton’s two nominations, both in the best country duo/group performance category, come three months after the country music star died aged 80.

Parton is recognised for Butterfly, her collaboration with the Zac Brown Band, and Light of a Clear Blue Morning, alongside an all-star line-up including her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

The Grammy Awards 2027 will take place on Sunday 7 February in Los Angeles.

Madonna’s album Confessions II, a sequel to 2005’s Confessions on a Dancefloor, was absent from the “big four” categories – including album, record and song of the year.

That will be seen by many as the Grammys continuing their tradition of snubbing the US singer, but the album did make it into the best dance category.

Rosalía’s nine nominations for her widely acclaimed album Lux come after her huge success at last week’s Latin Grammy Awards.

Langley’s seven nominations include song of the year for her breakthrough hit Choosin’ Texas, which this year became the longest-running number one single in the history of Billboard’s Hot 100.

There are five new categories this year, including best Latin song and best Asian pop music performance.

They have been added as part of the Academy’s attempts to make the event “more inclusive” and represent a wider range of music genres.

However, critics fear that the new specialist categories will result in genres such as K-pop being under-represented in the major categories, and acts including BTS and Stray Kids have said they will boycott this year’s ceremony.

Instead, the nominees for the first Asian pop music performance included Babymetal and Lisa from Blackpink.

Songs and albums had to be released between 31 August 2025 and 28 August 2026 to qualify for this year’s event.

Around 16,000 voting members of the Recording Academy are eligible to vote for the winners.

Record of the year

* Man I Need – Olivia Dean

* Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley

* I Just Might – Bruno Mars

* WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! – Raye

* the cure – Olivia Rodrigo

* Berghain – Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor

* The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

* Dracula – Tame Impala with JENNIE

Song of the year

* Berghain – Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor

* Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley

* the cure – Olivia Rodrigo

* hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande

* I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5)”- Taylor Swift

* Man I Need – Olivia Dean

* Risk It All – Bruno Mars

* WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! Raye

Album of the year

* Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers

* The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean

* Dandelion – Ella Langley

* The Romantic – Bruno Mars

* THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE – Raye

* you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Olivia Rodrigo

* LUX (Complete Works) – ROSALÍA

* The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift

Best new artist

* Angine de Poitrine

* Geese

* Ella Langley

* Slayyyter

* SIENNA SPIRO

* Don Toliver

* Remi Wolf

* The Womack Sisters

By BBC New