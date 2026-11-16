The appointment of Cheptumo Ayabei as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Teachers Service Commission is a story of experience earned over decades, of a dream that refused to die, and of a barrier finally broken. He becomes the first Person with Disability to lead the commission as CEO, and the path that brought him there is as instructive as the appointment itself.

Ayabei is not a stranger to TSC. He has served the commission for 27 years, a span that has taken him from a junior officer to the highest office in the institution. His professional journey began in 1990, and he joined TSC in 1999 as a Finance Officer. Through consistent hard work and growing experience, he rose through the ranks to become Director of Finance. That progression matters. It means he understands the commission from the ground up, not from a distance.

His academic and professional credentials are well suited to the demands of leading TSC. He is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a degree in Education, specialising in Mathematics and Economics. He also holds a Master’s degree from the University of Stirling in the United Kingdom. The combination of finance, education and management experience gives him a rare breadth for a role that oversees both the teaching service and the resources that support it.

In 2015, Ayabei applied to become TSC CEO. He was among the four shortlisted candidates but lost to Nancy Macharia. Many would have walked away. He did not. Ten years later, he tried again, and this time the appointment came. That persistence is part of what qualifies him. It shows a commitment to the institution that goes beyond a single attempt at a job.

Ayabei is a Person with Disability, and his appointment gives effect to Article 54(2) of the Constitution, which provides for the progressive implementation of the principle that at least 5 percent of members of the public in elective and appointive bodies should be persons with disabilities. He becomes the first Person with Disability to lead TSC as CEO. For every child growing up with a disability, and for every Kenyan who has applied for a job, failed, and tried again, his story carries a clear message: disability does not define destiny, and rejection is not the end of the journey.

He deserves the position because he has earned it. Twenty-seven years of service, a rise from Finance Officer to Director of Finance, professional accounting qualifications, a background in education, and a master’s degree from a recognised university form a solid foundation for the role. He also brings something harder to measure: the patience and resilience of a man who was shortlisted in 2015, did not give up, and returned a decade later to take the office. That is the kind of leadership TSC needs, and it is the kind of story that should inspire every junior officer in the commission.

From Finance Officer to CEO. From rejection in 2015 to appointment in 2026. Twenty-seven years of service. This is a very inspiring story, and it is a deserved appointment.

Bw. CHUKI WA TEXAS, meet the new TSC boss you are fighting. LET me to introduce the man behind the appointment. His name is Cheptumo Ayabei. His Chairman and effectively his boss also has a name, he is called Dr. Jamleck Muturi. HERE IS HIS STORY. 1. In 2015, he applied to become TSC CEO. He was among the four shortlisted candidates but lost to Nancy Macharia. Ten years later, he did not give up on his dream. 2. He has served the Teachers Service Commission for 27 years. This is not a stranger arriving at TSC. This is a man who has dedicated much of his working life to the institution. 3. His professional journey began in 1990, before he joined TSC in 1999 as a Finance Officer. Through hard work and experience, he rose to become Director of Finance. 4.He is a Certified Public Accountant, holds a degree in Education, specialising in Mathematics and Economics, and a Master’s degree from the University of Stirling in the United Kingdom. 5. He is a Person with Disability (PWD). Article 54(2) of our Constitution provides for the progressive implementation of the principle that at least 5% of members of the public in elective and appointive bodies should be persons with disabilities. 6. He becomes the first Person with Disability to lead TSC as CEO. Now, Bw. Chuki wa Texas, look beyond his name. Look at his qualifications. Look at his experience. Look at his journey. This appointment tells two powerful stories. To every junior officer at TSC, it says, You can begin at the bottom and rise to the very top. Nothing stops you. To every child growing up with a disability, it sends an even more powerful message, Your disability does not define your destiny. Your dreams have no ceiling. IT IS POSSIBLE! And to every Kenyan who has applied for a job, failed, tried again and refused to surrender, Cheptumo Ayabei’s story is a reminder that a rejection is not the end of your journey. This is the story of a HUSTLER. A man who started as a junior officer and worked his way to the highest office in the institution. From Finance Officer to CEO. From rejection in 2015 to appointment in 2026. Twenty-seven years of service. This is a very INSPIRING Story. Bw. Chuki wa Texas, we hear you, when you imply that People Living With Disabilities should not be appointed. But we reject your Narrrative. The language people speak should not be the basis of denying them a chance to serve. You see a tribe. I see a Kenyan. You see a name. I see a journey. You see politics. I see possibility. FYI, President @WilliamsRuto is actually practically implementing….. USAWA NI SAWA. — -Dennis Itumbi, CBS (@OleItumbi) November 16, 2026