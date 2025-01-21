Weatherman Warns Of Extreme Daytime Heat In Four Regions

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of extreme daytime heat in parts of the country, with temperatures expected to exceed 30°C in some regions over the next five days.

According to the forecast, the Coast, North-Eastern, North-Western, and sections of the South-Eastern lowlands will bear the brunt of the heatwave.

At the same time, cooler conditions with temperatures below 10°C are anticipated in the Central Highlands, Central Rift Valley, and parts of the South-Eastern lowlands.

The Met Department noted that most areas across the country would remain sunny and dry during this period. However, some regions may experience occasional rainfall as the week progresses.

“Areas including the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, Nairobi, Lake Victoria Basin, South Rift Valley, and South-Eastern lowlands may see occasional rainfall later in the week,” the Met Department said in a statement.