Welsh Actor And TV Presenter Dewi “Pws” Morris Dies Aged 76

Dewi “Pws” Morris, the beloved Welsh actor, singer, and TV presenter, has passed away at the age of 76.

Morris was best known for his role in the 1978 comedy Grand Slam, a film about a rugby fan’s journey to find an old girlfriend during a trip to watch Wales play France in the Five Nations tournament.

His performance in this iconic film remains a favorite among fans, making him a memorable figure in Welsh entertainment.

Born in Treboeth, near Swansea, Morris initially pursued a career in teaching after training at Cyncoed College in Cardiff.

He taught for a few years in Splott, Cardiff, before realizing that his true passion lay in the world of entertainment.

His first step into acting came when he was asked to write a pantomime for a Welsh theatre company, which eventually led to more acting opportunities.

Morris gained widespread recognition for his role as Wayne Harries in Pobol y Cwm, a part he played from the show’s debut in 1974 until 1987.

He also appeared in other popular Welsh productions, including Rownd a Rownd, Taff Acre, and various plays, films, and soap operas in both English and Welsh.

However, it was his portrayal of Glyn Lloyd-Evans, the womanizing son of Oscar-winner Huw Griffith, in Grand Slam that became his most celebrated role.

Reflecting on the film’s enduring popularity in a 2018 interview, Morris shared that many fans, even younger ones, could recite lines from the film better than he could.

He recalled being both excited and intimidated by the opportunity to work with Griffith, describing the experience as “frightening, frightening, and awesome.”

Beyond acting, Morris was also a talented musician. He was part of the 1970s punk group Tebot Piws and later joined the rock band Edward H Dafis.

In 1971, he won the Can i Gymru song contest with his composition “Nwy yn y Nen” and was also credited with composing “Lleucu Llwyd.”

In 2010, Morris was appointed as Wales’ Children’s Poet Laureate, and he wrote over a dozen books throughout his career. He was also a guest presenter at the Children’s Literature Festival in Cardiff in 2016.

Morris’s contributions to Welsh culture were recognized with several accolades, including the Royal Television Society’s award for Best Regional Presenter in 2003 for his series Byd Pws (Pws’s World).

In 2018, he received an honorary degree from Swansea University.

Dewi “Pws” Morris is survived by his wife, Rhiannon, with whom he lived in Nefyn, Gwynedd.