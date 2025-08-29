Wet Leg Announced As Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Headliners

Organisers have announced the acts for this year’s Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations, with Wet Leg set to ring in the bells.

The indie rockers will play the world-famous event, held in Princes Street Gardens, for the first time, after a big year that saw them play at Glastonbury and get to number one in the UK album charts.

The band, formed on the Isle of Wight, are known for songs such as Chaise Longue and Catch These Fists.

They will be joined by Scottish supports acts Hamish Hawk and Lucia & The Best Boys.

Edinburgh local, Hamish Hawk said it was a “privilege” to play such a famous event in his hometown.

He said: “As a local and a street party goer, I know how big a gig it is, and the size of shoes we need to fill – we’re well up for the challenge.”

Wet Leg’s headline set will be punctuated by fireworks from Edinburgh Castle at midnight, marking the start of 2026.

Comedian Susie McCabe will host the event and lead the countdown.

Organisers say the event will “promises to be a night of incredible celebration and music”.

The Concert in the Gardens is part of a four-day celebration kicking off on 29 December with a torchlight procession.

A “Night Afore Concert” on 30 December will feature performances from ceilidh bands Peat and Diesel and RuMac.

Revellers will hope the headliner’s name is not a bad omen for the event that had to be cancelled last year due to “extreme weather”.

Councillor Margaret Graham, culture and communities convener of Edinburgh City Council, said: “Our Hogmanay celebration is not just an Edinburgh tradition, we’re known worldwide as the place to be to bring in the bells.

“I’m delighted that this year’s Concert in the Gardens will have a strong Scottish supporting line-up. As the home of Hogmanay it promises to be the ultimate party to welcome 2026.”

Tickets for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay will go on pre-sale on Monday, with a general sale on Tuesday.

By BBC