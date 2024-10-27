Wetang’ula Joins Advisory Panel Of African Legislatures Conference

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has been appointed to the advisory panel of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL).

The second General Assembly of CoSPAL will be held from October 25 to 27 in Ghana, led by Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingford Bagbin.

Although Wetang’ula could not attend in person, he was represented by Ugenya MP David Ochieng’.

“I was represented by Hon. David Ochieng’, who conveyed my commitment to serve diligently on the advisory panel,” Wetang’ula said.

The forum aims to foster dialogue, collaboration, and strategic discussions on critical issues impacting the African continent.

This year’s assembly brings together 120 participants, including 15 Speakers and Presidents of National Legislatures, 30 Deputy Speakers, and other senior parliamentary officials.

The first CoSPAL General Assembly was held in Abuja, Nigeria, focusing on post-COVID economic recovery and democratic development across Africa.