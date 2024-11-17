Wetang’ula: Sugar Bill To Bring Relief To Farmers, Set For November 21 Rollout

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has announced that the newly enacted Sugar Bill will bring much-needed relief to farmers, particularly in Western Kenya, when it comes into effect on November 21, 2024.

Speaking during the burial of former Kimilili MP Murunga, Wetang’ula said the bill, signed into law by President William Ruto, aims to revive the ailing sugar sector.

“Assenting to the Sugar Bill by President Dr. William Ruto marks a turning point for the sugar industry, which has long faced numerous challenges. This new law promises to streamline the sector and uplift farmers who depend on sugarcane farming for their livelihood,” said Wetang’ula.

Provisions of the Sugar Bill

Sponsored by Bungoma Senator Wafula Wakoli, the law introduces a sustainable framework to foster growth and development in the sugar industry.

Wakoli described the legislation as transformative, noting its potential to improve the lives of over 14 million Kenyans in the Lake Region Economic Bloc.

A significant feature of the law is reinstating the Kenya Sugar Board with enhanced regulatory powers. The board will oversee operations in the sugar industry, focusing on transparency, order, and support for smallholder farmers. It aims to address issues like cane poaching, fluctuating market prices, and inadequate oversight.

To curb cane poaching and ensure fair farmer compensation, the law designates specific catchment areas for sugarcane farming. This measure is expected to boost partnerships across the value chain, giving millers confidence to invest in a stable supply.

County governments will play a critical role in implementing the law by offering extension services and promoting cooperative societies. This grassroots approach is designed to address local concerns and strengthen the industry at the community level.

The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) Acting Director, Jude Chesire, revealed that a transition and technical committee is working to ensure the smooth implementation of the law.

“Our immediate focus is to draft regulations as a working document for stakeholders. These regulations will replace those developed under the Crops Act to align with the Sugar Act No. 11 of 2024,” Chesire said.

He added that the new Act mandates the drafting of regulations within six months, a timeline absent in the previous legislation.