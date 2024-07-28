What Is Al Haymon’s Net Worth?

Al Haymon, an American boxing adviser, boasts a net worth of $100 million. Renowned for his revolutionary influence in the boxing world, Haymon managed Floyd Mayweather Jr. and has received the Boxing Writers of America’s Manager of the Year Award five times. His innovative negotiation strategies with networks have secured substantial payouts for his fighters, solidifying his status as one of the greatest boxing managers of all time.

Early Life

Al Haymon was born on April 21, 1955, and grew up in Cleveland, Ohio. Raised by his mother, Emma Lou, an accountant who he admired greatly, Haymon was a bright student. He graduated from John Adams High School and went on to study economics at Harvard University, later earning a Master of Business Administration from Harvard as well.

Music Career

Haymon began his career in music promotion, working with prominent acts such as M.C. Hammer, New Edition, Whitney Houston, and Mary J. Blige. He also collaborated with actors like Eddie Murphy. In 1999, he sold 50% of A.H. Enterprises to SFX Entertainment, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Boxing Career

Around 2000, Haymon transitioned into the boxing industry, starting with promoting Vernon Forrest. Over the next decade, he made a substantial impact in the sport, largely due to his association with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Haymon preferred to work behind the scenes, allowing his fighters to enjoy the spotlight. In 2005, he received the Al Buck Award (Manager of the Year) from the Boxing Writers Association of America, joining the ranks of legendary managers like Gil Clancy, Angelo Dundee, and Emanuel Steward. He won the award again in 2013.

Despite his success, Haymon has faced criticism and controversy. Some accuse him of functioning as both a promoter and a manager, in violation of the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act. Critics also claim he prioritizes financial gain over fighters’ health and facilitates the submission of false records to boxing commissions. His fighters often secure prime spots on HBO, but these matchups are sometimes seen as less competitive. In 2015, Golden Boy Promotions sued Haymon for $300 million, alleging violations of antitrust laws and the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act.

Personal Life

In 2015, Haymon founded Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), which held its inaugural event the same year. Known for his reclusive nature, Haymon rarely makes public appearances or grants interviews, maintaining a low profile. He is married to Sylvia Browne Owens, a long-time associate from his business school days in the late 1970s. Sylvia works alongside Haymon in Premier Boxing Champions.

