What is Antawn Jamison net worth?

Retired NBA star Antawn Jamison has an estimated net worth of $60 million, accumulated through a long and productive professional basketball career, as well as post-retirement roles in media and front-office management.

Over 16 seasons in the NBA, Jamison earned approximately $140 million in salary alone, making him one of the highest-earning players of his era.

Antawn Jamison Net Worth $60 Million Date of Birth June 12, 1976 Place of Birth Shreveport, Louisiana

Antawn Jamison Salary

Jamison’s wealth is largely tied to his consistent performance and longevity in the NBA. While he was never among the league’s top superstars in endorsements, his steady contracts ensured substantial career earnings.

Key financial highlights include:

Total NBA salary: ~$140 million

~$140 million Multiple long-term deals, including a four-year extension with the Washington Wizards in 2008

Veteran contracts later in his career with the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers

His ability to remain a reliable scorer throughout his career played a major role in maintaining his earning power.

NBA Career

Jamison played for several franchises during his career, including:

Golden State Warriors

Dallas Mavericks

Washington Wizards

Cleveland Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers

Originally selected in the 1998 NBA Draft, he was traded on draft night by the Toronto Raptors to Golden State.

Career achievements include:

Two-time NBA All-Star

NBA Sixth Man of the Year (2004)

Member of the NBA All-Rookie Team

Over 20,000 career points, placing him among elite scorers in league history

Early Life

Born on June 12, 1976, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Jamison grew up in North Carolina, where he excelled in basketball at Providence High School.

He went on to star at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he became one of the top players in college basketball. In his junior season, he won both the Naismith Award and the Wooden Award, recognizing him as the best player in the nation.

Post-NBA Career

After retiring in 2014, Jamison transitioned into basketball operations and media. He worked as an analyst and later joined the front office of the Los Angeles Lakers as a scout.

In 2019, he returned to the Washington Wizards as director of pro personnel, further expanding his career beyond playing.

Philanthropy

Jamison has remained active in charitable work, launching initiatives such as “A Better Tomorrow” to support underprivileged communities. He has also funded scholarships for students at his former high school.

Real Estate

Among his notable investments is a large estate in Waxhaw, North Carolina, which he purchased for $1.5 million and later developed into a 14,000-square-foot mansion. The property is now estimated to be worth between $6 million and $8 million.

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