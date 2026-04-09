What is Lou Williams net worth?

Former NBA guard Lou Williams has an estimated net worth of $30 million, built through a 17-year professional basketball career and steady earnings as one of the league’s most reliable bench scorers.

Known for his smooth offensive game and clutch performances, Williams became one of the most accomplished sixth men in NBA history, translating consistent production into long-term financial success.

Lou Williams Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth October 27, 1986 Place of Birth Memphis, Tennessee

Lou Williams Salary

Throughout his NBA career, Williams earned over $82 million in salary, despite never being among the league’s highest-paid stars. His wealth was built through a series of solid contracts and sustained performance.

Key financial milestones include:

Early rookie earnings with the Philadelphia 76ers

A five-year, $25 million extension with Philadelphia in 2010

with Philadelphia in 2010 A one-year, $5.45 million deal with the Toronto Raptors in 2014

with the Toronto Raptors in 2014 A three-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015

with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015 A three-year, $24 million extension with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018

These deals highlight a career defined by consistency rather than blockbuster contracts.

NBA Career

Williams was selected in the 2005 NBA Draft and went on to play for several teams, including:

Philadelphia 76ers

Atlanta Hawks

Toronto Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers

Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Clippers

He earned widespread recognition for his role as a scoring sixth man, winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award three times, placing him alongside Jamal Crawford among the most decorated players in that role.

Williams retired in 2023 with career averages of 13.9 points and 3.4 assists per game across more than 1,100 appearances.

Early Life

Born on October 27, 1986, in Memphis, Tennessee, Williams was raised in Snellville, Georgia, where he starred at South Gwinnett High School. He was named a McDonald’s All-American and Georgia’s “Mr. Basketball” in 2005.

Instead of attending college, Williams declared for the NBA Draft directly out of high school, a decision that launched his long and successful professional career.

Off-Court Ventures

Beyond basketball, Williams developed a presence in entertainment and culture. He explored music, releasing tracks under the name “Lou Will,” and became known for his fashion sense and personality within NBA circles.

His real estate investments include a luxury home in Sherman Oaks, California, as well as properties in Georgia, reflecting both his NBA career lifestyle and his roots.

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