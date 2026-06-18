What Is Ashley Benson Net Worth?

Ashley Benson is an American actress and model who has a net worth of $12 million. She began her career in entertainment at a very young age, starting as a dancer and singer before transitioning into modeling and acting. Over time, Benson built a successful Hollywood career across television, film, and fashion, becoming best known for her breakout role in the hit teen drama “Pretty Little Liars.”

Benson has also appeared in a wide range of films and television projects, while maintaining a steady presence in the modeling and fashion industries.

Ashley Benson Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth December 18, 1989 Place of Birth Anaheim Hills, California

Early Life

Ashley Victoria Benson was born on December 18, 1989, in Anaheim Hills, California. She was raised by her parents, Shannon and Jeff Benson, alongside her older sister, Shaylene.

From the age of three, Benson trained as a competitive dancer, studying ballet, jazz, tap, and hip-hop. She also developed a passion for singing, performing solo at church when she was just four years old. By the time she was eight, she had already signed with the Ford Modeling Agency and began appearing in print advertisements.

Her early exposure to performance, combined with her dance and modeling experience, set the foundation for her transition into acting.

Career Beginnings

Benson made her early screen appearances in the early 2000s, including guest roles on television series such as “The District,” “The West Wing,” and “Nikki.”

In 2004, she appeared in the film “13 Going on 30” and soon after landed a recurring role as Abigail Deveraux on the long-running soap opera:

Days of Our Lives

She remained on the show until 2007, gaining valuable experience while also appearing in guest roles on popular series such as “Zoey 101,” “7th Heaven,” and “The O.C.”

Breakthrough with Pretty Little Liars

Ashley Benson achieved international fame in 2010 when she was cast as Hanna Marin in the hit teen drama:

Pretty Little Liars

Her character quickly became one of the most popular figures on the show, known for her stylish personality and emotional depth.

Benson appeared in all seven seasons of the series from 2010 to 2017, spanning over 160 episodes. Her performance earned her multiple nominations and awards at events such as the Teen Choice Awards and People’s Choice Awards.

She later reprised her role in the spin-off series “Ravenswood.”

Film Career

While working on Pretty Little Liars, Benson also expanded into film.

In 2013, she starred in the controversial drama:

Spring Breakers

The film, directed by Harmony Korine, featured Benson alongside Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, and James Franco. Her performance gained significant attention and earned her nominations at several youth and entertainment award shows.

She later appeared in films such as:

Pixels

Her Smell

Elvis & Nixon

The Birthday Cake

In addition to acting, Benson also worked as a producer on select projects, including the 2023 film “Alone at Night.”

Modeling, Music Videos, and Other Work

Beyond acting, Benson has appeared in numerous music videos for artists such as Lil’ Romeo, Hot Chelle Rae, and Puddle of Mudd.

She has also worked as a fashion model and brand ambassador, collaborating with designers and appearing in campaigns for eveningwear and lifestyle brands.

Her presence in both entertainment and fashion has helped maintain her visibility beyond television and film.

Personal Life

Ashley Benson has had several high-profile relationships over the years.

She was linked to her Pretty Little Liars co-star Tyler Blackburn, though both later clarified they remained close friends. From 2018 to 2020, she dated model and actress Cara Delevingne, followed by a relationship with rapper G-Eazy in 2020–2021.

In 2023, Benson married Brandon Davis, heir to the late billionaire Marvin Davis. The couple welcomed their first child in February 2024.

Real Estate

In 2020, Benson purchased a home in Los Angeles’ gated community Laughlin Park for approximately $4.5 million. She later sold the property in 2023 for around $9.5 million, marking a significant return on investment.

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