What Is Barbara Mandrell’s Net Worth?

Barbara Mandrell, an American country music singer, musician, actress, producer, and author, has a net worth of $50 million. She started her career playing steel guitar for the legendary Patsy Cline and toured with Cline and Johnny Cash at just 13 years old. Throughout her career, Mandrell has released more than 25 studio albums, including notable works like “The Midnight Oil” (1973), “Moods” (1978), “Love Is Fair” (1980), “…In Black & White” (1982), “Spun Gold” (1983), and “It Works for Me” (1994). Her hit singles include “Standing Room Only,” “Married, But Not to Each Other,” “Woman to Woman,” “Tonight,” “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed,” “(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don’t Want to Be Right,” “Years,” “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool,” “‘Till You’re Gone,” and “One of a Kind Pair of Fools.”

Barbara Mandrell Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth December 25, 1948 Place of Birth Houston, Texas Nationality American Profession Singer, Musician, Actress, Producer, Author

Early Life

Barbara Mandrell was born Barbara Ann Mandrell on December 25, 1948, in Houston, Texas. Her father, Irby, was a police officer, and her mother, Mary Ellen, was a music teacher. Barbara has two younger sisters and grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas, and Oceanside, California. She began singing publicly as a child and learned to play several instruments, including the accordion. Her father, Irby, opened a music store after the family moved to Oceanside when Barbara was six years old. Barbara played the saxophone in her school band and took steel guitar lessons from Norman Hamlet, a friend of her father’s. After mastering the steel guitar, Barbara performed at a music trade show in Chicago, where country music guitarist Joe Maphis discovered her and helped launch her career.

Barbara Mandrell Career

At 11 years old, Barbara performed on Maphis’ Las Vegas country music show, which led to a regular spot on the California country music television program “Town Hall Party.” In 1962, she toured with Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash and played steel guitar for Little Jimmy Dickens, Red Foley, and Tex Ritter. At 14, she played steel guitar in the Mandrell Family Band, performing at U.S. military bases and learning to play bass guitar and banjo. She was voted Miss Oceanside California in 1965 and graduated from high school two years later.

Solo Success

Barbara’s father became her manager, and after performing in Nashville, she was signed by Columbia Records in 1969. Her first single, a cover of Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long (To Stop Now),” reached #55 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. Barbara’s debut album, “Treat Him Right,” released in 1971, reached #44 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Her 1973 follow-up, “The Midnight Oil,” reached #8 and included her first top 10 single, “Tonight My Baby’s Coming Home.” By the end of the decade, she had released seven more albums, with two reaching the top 10, and had #1 singles like “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed,” “(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don’t Want to Be Right,” and “Years.”

Also Read: Andy Murray’s Net Worth 2024

In the 1980s, Mandrell released 11 solo albums, including top 10 albums like “Love Is Fair” (1980), “…In Black & White” (1982), “Spun Gold” (1983), and “Clean Cut” (1984). She had 15 top 10 singles during this decade, including “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool,” “‘Till You’re Gone,” and “One of a Kind Pair of Fools.” She starred in the NBC variety show “Barbara Mandrell & the Mandrell Sisters” from 1980 to 1982, earning a Golden Globe nomination. In the 1990s, Mandrell released several albums and singles before announcing her retirement in 1997. Her final performance was at the Grand Ole Opry house that October.

Personal Life

On May 28, 1967, Barbara married Ken Dudney, a former Navy pilot and musician who played drums for the Mandrell Family Band. They began dating when Barbara was 14 and Ken was 21. The couple has three children: sons Matthew (born 1970) and Nathaniel (born 1985) and daughter Jaime (born 1976). In 1984, Barbara, Matthew, and Jaime were involved in a serious car accident, resulting in a shattered ankle, broken femur, and a concussion for Barbara. She experienced temporary brain damage and personality changes, taking three years to fully recover. Mandrell credited seat belts for their survival and became an advocate for their use.

Barbara Mandrell Awards and Nominations

Barbara Mandrell has been nominated for 11 Grammys, winning two. She has also won Academy of Country Music Awards, nine People’s Choice Awards, six American Music Awards, and a Golden Globe nomination. Additionally, she has been honored with nine CMT Music Awards and several Country Music Association Awards. Mandrell has been inducted into the Country Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum.

Real Estate

Mandrell and her family once lived in a 27,000-square-foot mansion in Nashville’s Whites Creek neighborhood. Known as Fontanel Mansion, it was built for her family in 1988 and is considered the world’s largest log cabin. After the family moved out in 2002, investors bought the property and transformed it into a retreat featuring an inn, music venue, Fontanel Records, and Natchez Hill Winery.

Barbara Mandrell Net Worth

Barbara Mandrell net worth is $50 million.