What Is Billy Gibbons Net Worth?

Billy Gibbons, an American musician, producer, and actor, has a net worth of $60 million. Gibbons is best known as the guitarist and lead vocalist of the rock band ZZ Top. Before forming ZZ Top, he was part of the psychedelic blues rock band the Moving Sidewalks. In addition to his musical career, Gibbons has acted in television shows, most notably the crime procedural series “Bones.”

Billy Gibbons Net Worth $60 Million Date of Birth December 16, 1949 Place of Birth Houston, Texas Nationality American Profession Musician, Producer, Actor

Early Life

Billy Gibbons was born on December 16, 1949, in Houston, Texas, to parents Frederick and Lorraine. Frederick Gibbons was an entertainer, concert pianist, and orchestra conductor who collaborated with his cousin, art director Cedric Gibbons, at MGM Studios. Billy’s passion for music was ignited at age five when his mother took him to see Elvis Presley. At seven, he attended a B.B. King recording session with his father. Later, his father arranged for him to study with musician Tito Puente in New York City. Gibbons received his first electric guitar, a sunburst Gibson Melody Maker, at the age of 13.

Gibbons attended Warner Brothers’ art school in Hollywood, California, where he played in various local bands. Inspired by Roky Erickson and the 13th Floor Elevators, he formed the Moving Sidewalks at age 18. The Texas psychedelic group recorded singles like “99th Floor” and an album titled “Flash.” The Moving Sidewalks also opened for the Jimi Hendrix Experience during Hendrix’s first American tour.

ZZ Top

After the Moving Sidewalks disbanded in 1969, Gibbons formed ZZ Top with bassist and vocalist Dusty Hill and drummer Frank Beard. The band signed with London Records and released “ZZ Top’s First Album.” They gained significant radio play with hits like “La Grange” and “Tush” from the top-ten album “Tres Hombres.” By the mid-70s, their Worldwide Texas Tour had cemented ZZ Top’s reputation as a dynamic live act.

Also Read: What Is Behati Prinsloo’s Net Worth?

After a two-year hiatus, ZZ Top experimented with new sounds, incorporating saxophones, synthesizers, and clavinets on albums “Degüello” and “El Loco.” The band’s more mainstream sound emerged with “Eliminator” and “Afterburner,” blending punk and new wave influences. ZZ Top gained further prominence in the mid-80s with MTV music videos for “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Legs,” and “Gimme All Your Lovin’.” The band continued to release successful albums, including “Recycler,” “Antenna,” “XXX,” “Mescalero,” and “La Futura.” In 2004, ZZ Top was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Gibbons was ranked 32nd on Rolling Stone’s list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

Other Musical Projects

Gibbons has collaborated with numerous artists. In 2005, he worked on “Willin’ For Satisfaction” for Vivian Campbell’s solo album “Two Sides of If” and with Queens of the Stone Age on “Burn the Witch.” He contributed to Nickelback’s “All the Right Reasons” on songs “Follow You Home,” “Rockstar,” and “Fight for All the Wrong Reasons.” Gibbons also collaborated with Hank Williams III, Les Paul, Kid Rock, Sammy Hagar, Ronnie Dunn, Gov’t Mule, Jeff Beck, Everlast, and Social Distortion.

In 2015, Gibbons launched a solo project called Billy Gibbons and the BFG’s, releasing the album “Perfectamundo,” followed by “The Big Bad Blues” and “Hardware.”

Television Career

On television, Gibbons had a recurring role on Fox’s “Bones,” playing the father of Michaela Conlin’s character Angela. His character, a fictionalized version of himself, appeared in seven episodes over nine years. Gibbons also voiced characters on the animated series “Metalocalypse” and “King of the Hill.”

BFG Brand

In 2011, Gibbons partnered with Mojo Products to launch a line of sauces under the brand BFG. He also appeared in television commercials for the Texas supermarket chain Fiesta Mart, promoting the sauces.

Billy Gibbons Car Collection

An avid car collector and custom car enthusiast, Gibbons has an extensive collection, including a 1948 Cadillac Series 62, a 1950 Ford Business Coupe, and a 1958 Ford Thunderbird. His custom 1933 Ford Coupe is featured in several ZZ Top music videos. In 2011, he published “Billy F Gibbons: Rock + Roll Gearhead,” a book about his love of cars and guitars.

Billy Gibbons Wife

In 2005, Gibbons married his longtime girlfriend, Gilligan Stillwater. He owns homes in Houston and Los Angeles, where he resides in a 1926 Spanish Mission mansion near the Sunset Strip.

Billy Gibbons Net Worth

Billy Gibbons net worth is $60 million.