D.L. Hughley Net Worth

D.L. Hughley, an American actor, stand-up comedian, radio host, and author, has a net worth of $10 million. Hughley is perhaps best known as the original host of BET’s “ComicView” in the early ’90s and as one of the members of The Original Kings of Comedy, alongside Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, and Bernie Mac.

Early Life

Darryl Lynn Hughley, known as D.L. Hughley, was born on March 6, 1963, in Portsmouth, Virginia. He is the son of Audrey and Charles Hughley, a maintenance worker for Delta Air Lines. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to California, where he was raised in South Central Los Angeles. During his teenage years, Hughley joined the street gang The Bloods and was expelled from San Pedro High School. He eventually turned his life around, earned a GED, and started working for the “Los Angeles Times.”

D.L. Hughley Career

Hughley’s career took off in 1992 when he began hosting BET’s stand-up comedy show “ComicView.” He hosted the show until 1993, gaining significant popularity. In 1998, he created and starred in his own show, “The Hughleys,” which ran for 89 episodes over four seasons on ABC and UPN. He briefly hosted “Weekends at the D.L.” on Comedy Central and released a comedy album in 2005.

Hughley appeared in several films, including “Scary Movie 3,” and lent his voice to the Gadgetmobile in “Inspector Gadget” and Brer Fox in “The Adventures of Brer Rabbit.” He also made guest appearances on TV shows like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Scrubs,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Glory Daze,” and “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.” In June 2010, Hughley served as a special guest moderator on ABC’s “The View” and guest-hosted “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

In 2008, Hughley began hosting and writing a comedy news show on CNN called “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News,” which covered global politics, pop culture, entertainment, and sports. The show premiered in October 2008 but ended in March 2009 when Hughley decided to move back to Los Angeles to be closer to his family. He continued to contribute to CNN from Los Angeles.

In 2013, Hughley competed on the 16th season of “Dancing with the Stars,” partnered with Cheryl Burke. In March 2019, he began hosting “The D.L. Hughley Show” on TV One.

Radio

In 2009, Hughley launched “The D.L. Hughley Morning Show” on New York City’s WRKS. Despite competing directly with Steve Harvey’s morning show, Hughley’s show was later canceled. In August 2010, Kiss FM dropped the syndicated program. On August 12, 2013, REACH Media announced a new nationally syndicated afternoon drive show called “The D.L. Hughley Show,” hosted by Hughley.

D.L. Hughley Books

Hughley has authored four books. His first book, “I Want You to Shut the F#ck Up: How the Audacity of Dopes is Ruining America,” was published in July 2012. His second book, “Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years,” was released in June 2017. In June 2018, he published “How Not to Get Shot: And Other Advice from White People.” His latest book, “Surrender, White People!: Our Unconditional Terms for Peace,” was released on June 30, 2020.

Personal Life

D.L. Hughley has been married to LaDonna Hughley since February 1986. They have three children: Ryan, Tyler, and Kyle. Kyle was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, a topic Hughley has openly discussed.

In November 2017, Hughley revealed in an interview on Angela Yee’s podcast, “Lipservice,” that he had an affair early in his marriage, which resulted in the birth of a child. Tragically, the infant was shaken to death by the mother’s boyfriend at nine months old. LaDonna, unaware of the affair at the time, provided financial support to the child’s mother without Hughley’s knowledge.

On June 19, 2020, Hughley collapsed while performing at a club in Nashville and later tested positive for COVID-19. He was asymptomatic, but his son and some of his radio show crew also tested positive for the virus.

